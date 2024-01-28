Gerri Colombe set to swerve Irish Gold Cup and head straight to Cheltenham

Gordon Elliott will swerve next weekend's Irish Gold Cup with Gerri Colombe in favour of keeping his second-season chaser fresh for another crack at Galopin Des Champs in the Cheltenham Gold Cup on March 15.

Some of the other major spring festivals could be on the cards for Gerri Colombe after that as he bids to add to his haul, which include three Grade 1s as a novice last season and another at Down Royal in November.

He has only been beaten twice, firstly by a short-head to The Real Whacker in last year's Brown Advisory and then when second to Galopin Des Champs in the Savills Chase last month.

The Irish Gold Cup was his next potential assignment against the likes of Galopin Des Champs and the dual Grade 1 winner Fastorslow, but Elliott has elected to keep his Gold Cup horse fresh ahead of Cheltenham. He is a 10-1 shot.

His stablemate Conflated, who is the 7-2 favourite for the Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, will represent Elliott in the Irish Gold Cup, a race he won two years ago.

"Gerri Colombe probably won't go to Leopardstown, I'd say we'll go straight to Cheltenham with him," Elliott said. "He's been good since Christmas but he can go to any of the spring festivals.

"Instead of going back for another slog, we'll go straight to Cheltenham and we have Aintree and Punchestown afterwards. The plan is for Conflated to run at the weekend."

The Cullentra handler is set to have a smaller team for this year's festival given owners Andy and Gemma Brown, who represent Caldwell Construction, released the shock news earlier this week that they were selling their string of 29 horses in a dispersal on February 5.

Caldwell Potter, who was a leading fancy for the Grade 1 Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle this weekend, will miss that engagement as none of the Caldwell Construction-owned horses will compete prior to being sold.

However, Elliott will still saddle a formidable team with two Grade 1 winners set to headline his squad.

Elliott added: "We'll be quieter than normal as some are going to the sales but Farren Glory and Found A Fifty will run."

