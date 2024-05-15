Free entry at Naas on Sunday for cracking card as course celebrates its centenary year in style

Leading Commonwealth Cup fancy Bucanero Fuerte could headline what is unquestionably the best card in Ireland to have free entry as Naas celebrates its centenary year on Sunday by not charging racegoers into its Royal Ascot Trials Day fixture.

On the same card last year River Tiber won the Coolmore Stud Calyx Race before landing the Coventry Stakes, while Porta Fortuna, winner of the Group 3 Fillies Sprint Stakes, went on to win the Albany.

Naas chairman Dermot Cantillon said it is a special day for the track and pointed out the fact that it is the best Flat fixture at Naas which has been chosen for its centenary day with free entry, and not some run-of-the-mill meeting.

Cantillon said: "It's our centenary-designated raceday and we're encouraging people to come dressed up as they would have done in the 1920s.

"We've opened the gates so everyone can get in for free. It's our best Flat card. We're not just picking an okay day of racing and making a big day of it, we've picked our best day and are making it even better. You want to give people a taste of what's the best, not mediocrity."

When asked what sort of a crowd he is expecting on Sunday, Cantillon replied: "If we got 3,000 or 4,000 that would be a good crowd. We're encouraging people to apply online and I think we've had 1,500 takers already."

He added: "Time and time again it throws up Royal Ascot winners and last year was exceptional."

Bucanero Fuerte: entered at Naas on Sunday Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Sunday's eight-race card features some stellar names, none more so than last year's Phoenix Stakes winner Bucanero Fuerte, who could clash with Givemethebeatboys in the Group 3 Goffs Lacken Stakes.

Adrian Murray, trainer of the 120-rated three-year-old, said: "We won't be making a final decision until later in the week, but he could run. He worked very, very well at the Curragh last weekend and we were delighted with him. The Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot is his main aim."

The opening Coolmore Stud Calyx Race over 5f has attracted 13 entries and among them is this year's ante-post favourite for the Coventry Stakes, Camille Pissarro.

He made an impressive winning debut at Navan last month and is held in high regard by Aidan O'Brien, while maiden winners Rock N Roll Rocket and Usdi Atohi are also entered.

The 111-rated Aesop's Fables is the standout name in the Listed Sole Power Sprint Stakes, while Ger Lyons' impressive course-and-distance winner Sparkling Sea could return to the track to try to make it two from two in the Group 3 Coolmore Stud Irish EBF Fillies Sprint Stakes.

Tarawa and Yosemite Valley could clash in the Listed Owenstown Stud Stakes as they feature among ten entries for the 7f contest.

The first five races at Naas on Sunday will be shown live on RTE1.

Read these next:

Aidan O'Brien: 'We've never sent a horse to the Derby with as much ability as City Of Troy'

Aidan O'Brien targets Royal Ascot with Henry Longfellow after 'tactical error' at Longchamp

Unbeaten Group 1 winner Los Angeles heads Derby Trial field at Leopardstown on Sunday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.