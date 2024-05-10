Unbeaten Group 1 winner Los Angeles heads Derby Trial field at Leopardstown on Sunday

Unbeaten three-year-old Los Angeles will make his return to action at Leopardstown on Sunday after being declared for the Cashel Palace Hotel Derby Trial Stakes (3.35 ).

The son of Camelot followed up his Tipperary debut win with a narrow win in the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud and is a general 20-1 chance for next month's Betfred Derby at Epsom on June 1.

The recognised Derby Trial provided three consecutive winners of the Epsom Classic around the turn of the century – Sinndar (2000), Galileo (2001) and High Chapparal (2002) – and this year's race has attracted a select field of five, with the Aidan O'Brien-trained Los Angeles joined by stablemate Euphoric , Bremen (Donnacha O'Brien), Keeper's Heart (Ger Lyons) and Taraj (Dermot Weld).

Aidan O'Brien boasts the Derby favourite in City Of Troy at a general 3-1 despite the champion two-year-old's major disappointment on his return to action in last weekend's 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket.

The Ballydoyle trainer also has the favourite for Sunday's Emirates Poule d'Essai des Poulains at Longchamp in Henry Longfellow. There were no late changes to the 13-runner field and the National Stakes winner, who will be partnered by Ryan Moore, has drawn stall six. His stablemate Diego Velazquez, the mount of Christophe Soumillon, will emerge from stall 11. British-trained contenders Eben Shaddad, Dancing Gemini and Orne have drawn stalls three, four and seven.

A field of 15 fillies will go to post for the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches. Godolphin's supplemented ante-post favourite Romantic Style will have to overcome a wide draw in stall 14 under William Buick, while the George Boughey-trained Chic Colombine is drawn widest of all in stall 15.

Irish contenders Content (Aidan O'Brien) and Vespertilio (Willie McCreery) are in stalls eight and 11, while the Marco Bott-trained Fred Darling winner Folgaria will come from stall six and the Brian Meehan-trained Kathmandu from three.

Cashel Palace Hotel Derby Trial Stakes (3.35 Leopardstown, Sunday)

1 Bremen Gavin Ryan

2 Euphoric Declan McDonogh

3 Keeper's Heart Colin Keane

4 Los Angeles Wayne Lordan

5 Taraj Chris Hayes

Read these next:

Godolphin's Romantic Style added to Longchamp cast as French Guineas fields are whittled down

Confirmed runners and riders for the Derby and Oaks Trials at Lingfield on Saturday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.