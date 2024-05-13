Aidan O'Brien: 'We've never sent a horse to the Derby with as much ability as City Of Troy'

Aidan O'Brien believes he has never sent a colt "with as much ability" to the Derby as City Of Troy despite last season's star two-year-old turning in a bitterly disappointing effort in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket.

The champion trainer partially blamed himself for that performance but it has failed to blunt the enthusiasm of punters who have supported City Of Troy into as short as 3-1 favourite for the Epsom Classic on June 1.

The Justify colt enjoyed a stunning juvenile campaign which culminated in a devastating display in the Dewhurst when he thundered three and a half lengths clear of Alyanaabi and hopes were high he could produce something special at Newmarket on his seasonal return where he went off a 4-6 shot. But the distress signals were clear from a long way out and he ultimately trailed in ninth of the 11 runners, beaten 17 lengths by the Charlie Appleby-trained Notable Speech.

O'Brien said all has gone well with City Of Troy in the ten days since the Guineas and attributed the below-par performance at Newmarket to a combination of the horse getting upset moments before the stalls opened and under-preparation in the build up to his first Classic, the trainer accusing himself of treating the Derby favourite like "too much of a god" through the winter.

Punters are hoping O'Brien can work the oracle for the second year running after Auguste Rodin disappointed in a similar manner in last year's 2,000 Guineas prior to bouncing back in spectacular style at Epsom before going on to become a dual Derby winner at the Curragh and landing the Irish Champions Stakes and Breeders' Cup Turf.

Despite having saddled a record nine winners of the Derby, O'Brien feels City Of Troy may be the most talented colt the stable has ever sent to the Epsom Classic.

O'Brien said: "For us, I'm not sure we ever sent a horse to the Derby with as much ability. Everything he was doing last year, the statistics were adding up. Even though he won a Dewhurst and only ran over seven furlongs last season, we always knew he was going to be a middle-distance horse.

"Everything has been good since Newmarket. He has done nothing since to make us change the plan which was to start in the Guineas and go to the Derby.

"The Guineas was just one of those things. He went in the stalls last and the way things worked out, he might have been better off going in a bit earlier as when he went in, he spooked and reared. He wasn't flustered but obviously his mind wasn't in the right place as he's a very calm and relaxed horse."

Expanding on the Newmarket disappointment, O'Brien said: "The minute he hit the ground then the stalls opened. Usually when they do something like that, their heartrate would go up to 120-150 beats and the minute he landed, he took off. So he probably started out at that heart rate when he should be starting off way lower. They go into the red-zone when they go over 200 beats and he probably got there before halfway. It was impossible for him to keep going.

"The Guineas wasn't meant to be and I feel myself that I hadn't him prepared properly but what we learned will hopefully help us prepare him properly for the Derby."

Group 1 winning two-year-old Los Angeles advertised his Derby credentials when landing the Group 3 Derby Trial at Leopardstown on Sunday and he is also in contention for Epsom having been cut to 8-1 after that success, while Capulet , who won the Listed Dee Stakes at Chester last week, is also a possible.

O'Brien added: "We were very happy with Los Angeles on Sunday. He's a big, relaxed horse and we always thought he'd step up big time when he went a mile and a half. He's definitely a possible for Epsom."

"Capulet could go to Epsom. He was always going to step up going a mile and a quarter and we felt he could step up even further over a longer trip. He has plenty of class and Ryan was very happy with him at Chester."

Ylang Ylang will spearhead the stable's Oaks challenge after she stayed on encouragingly to finish fifth in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket. She heads the market for the fillies' Classic at 5-2, while stablemate Rubies Are Red could join her after finishing second in the Lingfield Oaks Trail on Saturday.

O'Brien said: "We very happy with Ylang Ylang's run in the Guineas. We thought going there that she was more of an Oaks filly and that's how she ran. Ryan was very happy with her. He let her find her feet and he felt that she was coming home very well.

"Ryan said Rubies Are Red was very green at Lingfield and he nursed and taught her but she got stuck back a long way. When she straightened up, he felt she really came up well. She's definitely an Oaks-type filly."

Betfred Derby (4.30 Epsom, June 1)

Betfred: 7-2 Arabian Crown, City Of Troy, 8 Ambiente Friendly, Ancient Wisdom, Los Angeles, 12 Diego Velazquez, 16 Capulet, 20 Henry Longfellow, 25 bar

