Aidan O'Brien targets Royal Ascot with Henry Longfellow after 'tactical error' at Longchamp

Henry Longfellow ran an underwhelming race in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains because of a tactical error according to his trainer Aidan O'Brien, who will now target the three-year-old at Royal Ascot's St James's Palace Stakes.

The Dubawi colt went into last Sunday's French 2,000 Guineas unbeaten in three starts, having ended his juvenile campaign with an authoritative five-length success in the Vincent O'Brien National Stakes. The Group 1 winner was a well-backed 13-10 favourite in the French Classic but endured a difficult trip under Ryan Moore, eventually coming home eighth of the 13 runners.

O'Brien felt that the patient tactics employed at Longchamp backfired. He said: "It was a tactical error on my behalf. I said to Ryan to take his time on him because it was his first run and he hadn't run on that type of track before.

"Then Ryan couldn't get out and as he kept coming back to get out, they kept coming by him and then he was too far back in a slowly run race.

"The horse was very happy in himself afterwards and he went right-handed which was a lovely experience and I would say he felt it was only a piece of work. The plan was to go the St James's Palace so we'll stick to that. I'll probably have more confidence to say to Ryan to go forward."

Diego Velazquez: will run in the Derby or French Derby next Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Stablemate Diego Velazquez fared better in the contest, running on late to be beaten a length into fourth by Metropolitan and connections are yet to decide whether he will go to the Derby at Epsom or contest the French equivalent at Chantilly.

O'Brien said: "We were very happy with Diego Velazquez. We went to France as the lads were thinking of going to the French Derby and that was right-handed. We thought if he finished in the first four then he could run a massive race in the French Derby but he still has the option of Epsom. The lads will make that call."

O'Brien was satisfied with the run of Content , who finished eighth in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches on the same day, especially as the Galileo filly had been plenty keen in the hands of Moore throughout the early skirmishes.

He said: "Content was too keen but that's her. She's better when there's plenty of pace on and she relaxes, which didn't happen. She wasn't beaten far so hopefully she's going to leave that run well behind her."

Auguste Rodin being ridden by Rachel Richardson at Ballydoyle on Monday Credit: Patrick McCann

Last season's dual Derby winner Auguste Rodin is being geared up for a tilt at either the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh on May 26 or he could wait for the Coronation Cup at Epsom five days later, while three-time Group 1 winner Luxembourg will also take in one of the engagements.

"Auguste Rodin is between the Coronation or the Tattersalls. Himself and Luxembourg are on that programme and one will go to each race. We're very happy with Auguste Rodin. We made a few changes with him and we think he will leave the run in Dubai behind."

