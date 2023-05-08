Charlie Appleby enters four in Hong Kong Group 1 while International meeting receives hefty prize-money boost

The 2023 Hong Kong International races will be worth more than HKD118 million (£11.9 million, €13.64 million) after each of the four races received a HKD2m (£201,599, €231,186) prize-money injection.

The increase means the Sprint, Mile and Cup are all the richest Group 1 turf races run over their respective distances, while the other race open to overseas performers, the Vase, received the greatest increase at 9.1 per cent.

The news comes after Hong Kong Jockey Club chief executive Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges sent out a plea to attract further British and Irish-trained runners after only Flaming Rib and Dubai Honour competed at last month's Champions Day fixture.

He said: “The Longines Hong Kong International Races continue to be widely recognised as the turf world championships and the HK$118 million total prize-money on offer next season also underscores the club’s commitment to attracting and rewarding the world’s best horses and their connections.

“With growing competition around the world, it is crucial that Hong Kong’s two international racedays – Longines Hong Kong International Races and FWD Champions Day – continue to be destinations of choice for owners, trainers and jockeys from around the world."

Charlie Appleby could be among the international trainers set to target Hong Kong's prizes this month as he has entered four horses in the HK12million (£1.2m, €1.395m) Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup, one of the few races which will not increase in value, on May 28.

Appleby has not had a runner in the region since his star sprinter Blue Point trailed home last in the 2018 Chairman's Sprint Prize at the same fixture, but has entered the last two Breeders' Cup Turf winners, and , as well as and , in the Sha Tin Group 1.

