Hong Kong riding ace Vincent Ho heading back to Britain with Glorious Goodwood on the agenda
Vincent Ho with Hong Kong superstar Golden SixtyCredit: Hong Kong Jockey Club
Vincent Ho, whose profile has sky-rocketed through his partnership with Sunday's FWD Champions Mile winner Golden Sixty, will return to ride in Britain this summer.
The Hong Kong star jockey, 32, last rode in Britain in August 2019 when a short stay yielded six winners from 22 rides, including success at the Shergar Cup to help the Rest of the World team secure victory.
A year earlier, Ho made his British debut a memorable one by winning on his first ride in the country on the Mark Johnston-trained X Rated at Haydock.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Andrew DietzReporter
Published on 1 May 2023Last updated 09:11, 1 May 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement