Hong Kong riding ace Vincent Ho heading back to Britain with Glorious Goodwood on the agenda

Vincent Ho, whose profile has sky-rocketed through his partnership with Sunday's FWD Champions Mile winner Golden Sixty, will return to ride in Britain this summer.

The Hong Kong star jockey, 32, last rode in Britain in August 2019 when a short stay yielded six winners from 22 rides, including success at the Shergar Cup to help the Rest of the World team secure victory.

A year earlier, Ho made his British debut a memorable one by winning on his first ride in the country on the Mark Johnston-trained X Rated at Haydock.