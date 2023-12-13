'Unbelievable' Il Est Francais gears up for Kauto Star test as French racing pulls a trick to boost his preparation

Noel George worked with Grade 1 talents throughout his teenage years with father Tom, but the trainer believes Il Est Francais could be the best of the lot, and the five-year-old will warm up for the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase at his own mini-Kempton devised by France Galop.

France's racing authority has remodified three fences at Lamorlaye – close to the base George joint-trains from with Amanda Zetterholm – by repainting the trim white and making an open ditch similar to the one he is poised to jump in the Grade 1 novice on Boxing Day when he races outside of France for the first time in his career.

The highly exciting five-year-old has progressed into one of the country's most exciting jumps prospects, winning his two races over fences in breathtaking style, including when given more of a stamina test in the Prix Fondeur last time out.

George, who has chosen close to Chantilly over his Cotswolds home to start his training business, draws confidence from going close in the race four years ago with Black Op, who finished second to Slate House.

"He's the best horse I've ever had anything to do with – he's unbelievable," said George during a Jockey Club-organised press conference. "Dad's had some very good ones and one of my old favourites, Black Op, I used to ride every day wasn't beaten far in the same race.

"Black Op on his day was very good but he needed certain things but those true champions, whatever the conditions or what happens, they get the job done. Il Est Francais is definitely the best.

"I think the country is looking forward to the horse coming over and trying to prove a point. The fact they've redefined the fences and everything shows there's huge support behind him."

Il Est Francais' regular jockey James Reveley was confirmed to ride by George. The Karaktar gelding, who is part-owned by Richard Kelvin-Hughes and French breeder Haras De Saint-Voir, will arrive at Kempton on Christmas Eve.

Connections are working back from the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris, France's biggest jumps race, in May.

"His main aim is the French Gold Cup but this is very much a prestigious race – one of the biggest days of the season," George added. "I think the track will suit him well and he's still a novice so it should be a nice opportunity. He's got a very high cruising speed and a slick jumping style so he should like it there."

George confirmed Milan Tino, the JP McManus-owned three-year-old who was third to Burdett Road in the Triumph Trial at Cheltenham last month, will get entries in the Triumph and Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

All In You, a winner at Fontainebleau on Tuesday for owner David Maxwell, could also represent the joint-trainers in the 2m introductory hurdle at Kempton on December 27.

