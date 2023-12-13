Britain
premium
'I'm very excited about her' - Fergal O'Brien festival hope takes next step at Cheltenham
Dysart Enos: Grade 2 winner at Aintree last season for Fergal O'BrienCredit: John Grossick
Fergal O'Brien cannot wait to see how Dysart Enos, one of his leading lights, gets on at Cheltenham on Friday.
Owned by The Good Stock Syndicate, Dysart Enos won two bumpers last season before landing the Grade 2 mares' bumper at Aintree's Grand National meeting.
The five-year-old made a fluent debut over hurdles at Huntingdon last month and is the general 7-1 second-favourite for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle which takes place at the Cheltenham Festival in March.
Published on 13 December 2023inBritain
Last updated 15:15, 13 December 2023
