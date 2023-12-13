'I'm very excited about her' - Fergal O'Brien festival hope takes next step at Cheltenham

Fergal O'Brien cannot wait to see how Dysart Enos , one of his leading lights, gets on at Cheltenham on Friday.

Owned by The Good Stock Syndicate, Dysart Enos won two bumpers last season before landing the Grade 2 mares' bumper at Aintree's Grand National meeting.

The five-year-old made a fluent debut over hurdles at Huntingdon last month and is the general 7-1 second-favourite for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle which takes place at the Cheltenham Festival in March.