Pensee Du Jour best of the day in convincing Prix Corrida success for Andre Fabre and Maxime Guyon

Pensee Du Jour built convincingly on her comeback effort to land the Group 2 Prix Corrida in the style of a filly really beginning to fulfil the potential she showed at three.

Bluestocking arguably set the early benchmark for the older fillies and mares in last week's Middleton Stakes at York, but Pensee Du Jour – who was recording her first success since transferring to the ownership of Alain and Gerard Wertheimer as part of their purchase of Ballymore Thoroughbreds stock – never looked in serious danger at Saint-Cloud after Maxime Guyon set sail for home at the two-furlong marker.

The Andre Fabre -trained daughter of Camelot, a promising second to Joseph O'Brien's American Sonja at Longchamp last month, was arguably value for more than the length and a half she had over Quantanamera at the line, while James Doyle and Melo Melo edged out Ardent for third.

"Pensee Du Jour came back to the farm for a break after last year's Prix Vermeille and she really needed her comeback, which was a very promising run," said the Wertheimers' racing and bloodstock manager Pierre-Yves Bureau.

"She has come on for that and showed today that the decision to keep her in training at four was a good one. She has a nice turn of foot but she'll need to take another step forward to be competitive at Group 1 level. That is where her future is and she will now be aimed at the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud."

Village Voice was unable to repeat her Group 3-winning effort at Saint-Cloud from last October, getting tapped for toe when Pensee Du Jour accelerated on ground that remained no worse than good despite 7.5mm of rain in the preceding 24 hours.

