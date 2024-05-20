'He had a few things go against him' - Big Rock's new trainer rues stumbling start in Lockinge disappointment

Big Rock's new trainer said a stumble coming out of the gates and a strange race tactically on drying ground were key factors behind Big Rock 's defeat in the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.

Yeguada Centurion's son of Rock Of Gibraltar, making his debut for Maurizio Guarnieri , went down on his nose as the stalls opened but recovered quickly to lead the field on his side of the race.

However, Audience ran a virtual solo up the centre of the track, ostensibly to set the race up for Inspiral but staying on for a surprise success under Robert Havlin . Big Rock faded inside the final two furlongs to finish sixth, 15 lengths adrift.