There was a slight hint of sarcasm in Sky Sports Racing commentator Ian Bartlett's voice when he said Gagarin's Moon had "nicked" victory in the final race at Longchamp on Thursday evening.

Only six runners contested the 1m6f Prix de la Glaciere but it did not take long for the winner to be located as the Georgios Alimpinisis-trained five-year-old pulled away from his rivals from the start and stayed there to finish a mammoth 30 lengths clear of Brokeback Mountain in second.

Ridden by Sylvain Ruis, the son of Sea The Moon, sent off at odds at 214-10, set the early pace and never looked back as he moved seven lengths clear in the back straight before extending his advantage as the race progressed.

'Surely they can't catch him now'

The chasing pack failed to get anywhere near the winner when turning for home, leaving Bartlett in total disbelief when calling the race.

"Oh my lord, he's almost a furlong clear," said Bartlett after the halfway point. "Gagarin's Moon is miles ahead and the others really are crawling – they're 25 lengths behind now! Gagarin's Moon has been gifted this – surely they can't catch him now."

Owned by Rashit Shaykhutdinov, Gagarin's Moon was last seen finishing more than 16 lengths behind Bevan at Longchamp last month, while his last victory came at Clairefontaine in August 2021.

He landed his fourth career win with this wide-margin success and after crossing the line Bartlett added: "Gagarin's Moon nicked it slowly but surely. They saw him nick it from them as well."

The 4-5 favourite L'Astronome had to settle for third spot under Alexis Pouchin.

The race was the final event on the card and a France Galop stewards' report read: "The horse Gagarin's Moon and the gelding Brokeback Mountain were the subject of a biological sample at the end of the race."

