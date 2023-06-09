Four winners from his last six rides - what are Frankie Dettori's chances at Haydock on Saturday?

Frankie Dettori is riding at the peak of his powers right now. He's operating at a 43 per cent strike-rate over the past 14 days and has four winners from his last six rides. He heads to Haydock on Saturday for three rides and here we assess their chances...

1.15 Haydock: Sky Bet Achilles Stakes

Equilateral will try to go one better at Haydock after finishing second in the Temple Stakes last time out Credit: Francois Nel (Getty Images)

The Charlie Hills-trained eight-year-old finished second last time out in the Temple Stakes, an effort that matched his career-best Racing Post Rating of 115.

He should appreciate this drop into Listed class and could benefit from being drawn in stall ten – all winners over sprint trips at Haydock this season have been drawn stall seven or higher in fields with more than eight runners.

Dettori gets on with the son of Equiano well, with the partnership never finishing outside the first four, and he looks to have a leading chance.

Star rating *****

Verdict: The highest-rated sprinter in the field and could well improve for his return effort. He will appreciate the drop in Grade and appears well drawn in stall ten. He should go very close.

Equilateral 13:15 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Charles Hills

1.50 Haydock: Sky Bet Reverence Handicap

A three-time winner on the all-weather, although he is yet to win on turf from ten starts. Emperor Spirit finished well held at Thirsk last time out and will need to improve plenty to feature here off the same mark.

This will be the first time Dettori has ridden the son of five-year-old who is usually seen to best effect when asked to lead. His low draw in stall two is a negative and it will likely be tricky to dominate from the front in a big field like this.

He faces tough competition from Mr Wagyu, who caught the eye at Epsom, while Silver Samurai returns to the scene of his last success sporting first-time cheekpieces.

Star rating **



Verdict: Difficult to make a case for. He has never won on turf and will need to improve plenty on his latest effort. His chance seems to rely heavily on Dettori working his magic in the saddle from a poor draw.

Emperor Spirit 13:50 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Robert Cowell

3.00 Haydock: Sky Bet Lester Piggott Stakes





Bronte Cup second Mimikyu is in action at Haydock Credit: Edward Whitaker

Last season's Group 2 Park Hill Fillies' Stakes winner Mimikyu went close on her reappearance when narrowly beaten in the Group 3 Bronte Cup at York. Unusually for one trained by John and Thady Gosden, Dettori has only ridden the daughter of Dubawi on two of her eight career starts.

She drops back in trip by two furlongs which would be a slight concern given she has achieved her two highest RPRs over a mile and six furlongs. Although a winner over this trip, that victory was in a handicap off a lowly mark of 86. This will be a sterner test over the trip.

Star rating ****

Verdict: Solid second at York, but could get outpaced on quick ground back down in trip. Nachtrose brings strong international form to the table, while Modaara and Time Lock are well-bred, lightly raced potential improvers.

Mimikyu 15:00 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

