'He's very well and he heads to Epsom' - French ace Feed The Flame confirmed for Coronation Cup by Pascal Bary

Feed The Flame will take his chance in the Holland Cooper Coronation Cup on Friday after trainer Pascal Bary opted for the Group 1 over staying at home for a potentially easier assignment in the Group 2 Grand Prix de Chantilly.

A brilliant winner of the Grand Prix de Paris at three, the son of Kingman steps back up to a mile and a half after going down by half a length to Haya Zark in the Prix Ganay over ten and a half furlongs.

"He's very well and he heads to Epsom," said trainer Pascal Bary on Tuesday morning. "He's in good form and he's a better horse over 2,400 metres [a mile and a half] so I'm happy to be running over there."

Feed The Flame's owner, Jean-Louis Bouchard (holding trophy) with trainer Pascal Bary and jockey Cristian Demuro Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Bary has been a selective visitor to Britain during his long career, with Natagora's success in the 2008 1,000 Guineas by far his biggest success.

"Feed The Flame likes good ground but good to soft would be fine for him and he certainly won't have to cope with anything nearly as deep as he encountered for his comeback in the Prix d'Harcourt at Longchamp. Meanwhile we've have had plenty of rain in Chantilly."

At three Feed The Flame developed the habit of dwelling at the start but he broke well under Cristian Demuro in the Ganay before easing back to his preferred position of waiting in behind.

"He concentrates a lot better now at the start," said Bary.

The form of the Ganay received a boost on Sunday when Haya Zark ran a fine race to be narrowly beaten in third over the nine furlongs of the Prix d'Ispahan, while Ganay fifth Horizon Dore was beaten just a short head by Mqse De Sevigne .

Holland Cooper Coronation Cup (3.10 Epsom, Friday)

bet365: 8-11 Emily Upjohn, 3 Luxembourg, 7 Feed The Flame, 8 Continuous, 10 White Birch, 12 Dubai Honour, 16 Time Lock, 20 Auguste Rodin, Hamish, 100 Hans Andersen

