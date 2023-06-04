Epsom Dash branded a 'farce' after four stalls open late and stewards take no action

Trainer David Evans has criticised the stewards at Epsom for failing to void Saturday's Dash, calling the circumstances which saw four of the stalls open later than the other 16 as a "farce".

While acknowledging stalls 16, 18, 19 and 20 had opened "fractionally slower" than the remainder, stewards on the day decided the chances of the four runners in those stalls were not "materially impacted" by the start and therefore took no further action.

However, Evans, who trained 11-1 chance Lihou from stall 18 to finish last in the race, was adamant the start had cost his horse his chance and was left in disbelief by the judgement of the stewards.

"It just doesn't seem right that they've allowed the race to stand," said Evans. "Those four horses didn't have a chance. They're all fancied runners and they've just let it stand."

The stewards noted that Alligator Alley, drawn in stall 14, had anticipated the start, accelerated and broke open the gates shortly before the start was effected by the starter but again decided that horse had gained no advantage as a result of the incident.

As well as Lihou, 6-1 favourite Live In The Moment (stall 20), 15-2 chance Vintage Clarets (19) and 8-1 Ancient Times (16) were the other horses impacted, with Vintage Clarets in 14th faring best.

Evans added: "I can't believe they can say it hasn't materially impacted the result. But, even if they think that, they should reimburse all the expenses for those four horses, but who knows who would do that.

"My horse goes in late anyway. Hollie Doyle said he banged his head trying to anticipate the start. Then he's seen all the others go, has gone himself and banged his head again. That was it then, he had no chance."

Asked if he was planning to take any further action, Evans added: "Who would you make a complaint to and who would listen? No-one understands but it's just not on. A big day like that and four horses miss the break on the fastest track in the world. It just seems like a farce and should have been dealt with in the proper way."

Alice Haynes and Kieran O'Neill, trainer and rider of favourite Live In The Moment, vented their frustration on Twitter, with both adamant the stalls malfunction did have a material impact on their horse's chance.

Sean Trivass, chairman of the Horseracing Bettors Forum (HBF), was in agreement, reasoning that punters who had backed Lihou, Live In The Moment, Vintage Clarets or Ancient Times had not had an equal run for their money compared to backers of the rest of the field.

"It seems a strange coincidence the horses from those four stalls never got involved at any stage and, under the BHA's own rules, we believe the race should have been deemed null and void and stakes refunded," said Trivass.

"It's within the rules and the rules are there for a reason. It seems perfectly common sense to me and we'd like a better explanation as to why they felt it didn't affect the result.

"In a five furlong sprint on the fastest track in the world, we'd like to see evidence to back up that the race was not materially impacted because the majority of the racing industry and the punters we've spoken to think it was."

The impacted stalls

Vintage Clarets, 15-2, stall 19, finishing position 14th

Ancient Times, 8-1, stall 16, 15th

Live In The Moment, 6-1f, stall 20, 17th

Lihou, 11-1, stall 18, 20th (last)

The stewards' report in full

The stewards reviewed the start, prior to clearing the race, and interviewed the starter who explained that the stalls were tested prior to the race, as per normal procedure, and found them to be functioning correctly. They therefore noted that Alligator Alley, drawn 14, anticipated the start, accelerated and broke open the gates shortly before the start was effected resulting in the rider, Jason Watson, becoming unbalanced. The stewards were satisfied Alligator Alley had gained no advantage as a result of this incident.

Angle Land, drawn 17, anticipated the start and accelerated the gates at the same moment as the race had been effected, enabling the filly to break quickly. The stewards further noted that stalls 16, 18, 19 and 20 had opened fractionally slower than the balance of the field and having reviewed recordings of the start in normal speed, were of the view that none of those runners’ chances were materially impacted, and they therefore took no further action.

