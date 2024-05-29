Red-hot 2,000 Guineas form giving Clive Cox confidence in Ghostwriter ahead of Sunday's Prix du Jockey Club

With the 2,000 Guineas form at Newmarket being repeatedly franked, Clive Cox has added confidence in Ghostwriter ahead of Sunday's €1.5 million Qatar Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly.

Jeff Smith's son of Invincible Spirit finished fourth at Newmarket on his seasonal reappearance and is reported by Cox to be in excellent shape ahead of the French version of the Derby over 1m2½f.

Cox told a France Galop media call on Wednesday: "The form of the Guineas is already looking strong, with the first and second in the Irish Guineas [Rosallion and Haatem] and also the sixth [Inisherin] winning the Sandy Lane at Haydock.

"It’s very pleasing to see that form taking on a very solid look. We’re looking forward to stepping up to a mile and a quarter. He’s out of a Champs Elysees mare and winning the Royal Lodge over a mile last year gave us confidence that, with more strength, he would be able to step up in trip."

Cox said a combination of the Jockey Club trip and the more conventional configuration of Chantilly tipped the balance in favour of a trip to France over a tilt at Saturday's Betfred Derby at Epsom.

Clive Cox watches Ghostwriter and Dave Fehily head out to the gallops Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"I don't think he had the perfect trip in the Guineas," said Cox, who confirmed Richard Kingscote will once again take the ride on Ghostwriter. "He stumbled at the start and he lost his action very slightly when they came together going into the Dip. I think Epsom would pose another problem, coming downhill, and over a mile and a half, although going up two and a half furlongs is a big step.

"After many discussions with Jeff and Richard we’re all very excited about the French option."

Coral make Ghostwriter their 6-1 third favourite to conform to a variation of the old adage of fourth in the Guineas, first in the Derby.

Three colts came out at the penultimate declaration stage on Wednesday, including apparent Ballydoyle second string Cambridge, but Aidan O'Brien is still set to field another Guineas fourth in Diego Velazquez , who was beaten a length in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains at Longchamp.

Diego Velazquez (left) will be the sole Ballydoyle runner in the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

O'Brien believes Diego Velazquez might have a little more raw ability than his multiple Group-race-winning half-brothers Broome and Point Lonsdale.

"I suppose it’s very possible [he has more class]," said O'Brien. "We were over the moon with his run last time, and Christophe [Soumillon, jockey] was very happy with him. He definitely has plenty of class, especially for a mile-and-a-quarter horse."

The Chantilly track was hit with 4.3 millimetres of rain in the 24 hours up to Wednesday morning, taking the rolling seven-day total to 12.3mm, but the forecast for Thursday has the potential for another 12mm.

Officials are predicting a French going description of 'souple' (soft) for Sunday – no worse than good to soft in terms the GoingStick – something which will be music to O'Brien's ears after Diego Velazquez failed to handle heavy conditions when sixth of seven in the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster last October.

"He’s a very long, low action and hopefully the ground won’t be soft and he’ll improve," said O'Brien. "Definitely the better the ground, the bigger his chance would be."

Prix du Jockey Club (3.05 Chantilly, Sunday)

William Hill: 7-2 Diego Velazquez, 4 Fast Tracker, 11-2 Ghostwriter, 8 Alcantor, 10 Look De Vega, 12 Sunway, Ramadan, 14 Sosie, 16 First Look, 25 bar

Read more:

'He was really impressive' - Sunway books spot in French Derby after delighting in Goodwood gallop

The next Ace Impact or Sottsass? Wathnan buy leading Prix du Jockey Club contender after wide-margin trial win

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.