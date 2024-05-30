'Oisin will have options' - David Menuisier happy with draw for Sunway as 15 declared for Sunday's Prix du Jockey Club

British and Irish connections enjoyed varying fortunes during Thursday's draw for the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club , for which 15 colts have been declared.

In a race where low numbers have enjoyed a distinct advantage since the distance was shortened in 2005, Ryan Moore will break from stall 11 aboard Diego Velazquez , the sole representative for Aidan O'Brien and the Coolmore partners.

Ghostwriter and Richard Kingscote enjoyed better luck in stall two, while Sunway and Oisin Murphy drew a middle berth in eight.

"I’m happy with that and I think it gives Oisin options," said Sunway's trainer, David Menuisier. "It’s definitely where you want to be in the Jockey Club."

David Menuisier: happy with stall eight for Sunway in the Prix du Jockey Club

James Doyle can also have no complaints with gate five for Fast Tracker , who was bought by Wathnan Racing after a seven-length demolition in the Prix de Suresnes, while William Buick has been booked to ride Mondo Man for Pia and Joakim Brandt, and drawn nine.

Cristian Demuro has elected to ride Arrow Eagle – a half-brother to his brilliant Jockey Club winner of a year ago, Ace Impact, from a choice of three runners for Jean-Claude Rouget, though they must make the best of their way home from stall 14.

"I went with him because I thought his might be the best form line, he ran well behind Sosie on what was only his third start" said Demuro. "He only gave way in the last 50 metres and perhaps was still a bit immature."

Arrow Eagle's stablemates Grecian Storm and Wahdan were drawn ten and 13 respectively, while the Christopher Head-trained Ramadan is widest of all in 15.

The ground at Chantilly on Thursday morning had eased to 3.8 (tres souple) on the penetrometer after a further 12 millimetres, increasing the prospect of a Jockey Club run on easy ground.

Read these next:

2024 Betfred Oaks at Epsom: the runners, the odds, the verdict

Confirmed runners, riders and the draw for the 2024 Betfred Derby at Epsom on Saturday

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.