Leading jumps owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede appoint Bryony Frost as new retained rider in France

Bryony Frost has been appointed retained jockey to Simon Munir and Isaac Souede in France after her recent announcement that she is moving to the country this summer due to lack of opportunities .

The owners, famous for their distinctive double green colours, were keen to snap up the Grade 1-winning rider whose ability to claim a 2kg (4.5lb) allowance when racing against men in France is "a great advantage".

Frost has won numerous big races, notably the King George VI Chase on Frodon in 2020, but has made the switch after being given fewer than 200 rides in Britain in each of the last two seasons.

Munir posted on Saturday: "We are delighted to announce that Bryony Frost will be joining Team Double Green with immediate effect. Her prime responsibility is to be our retained jockey in France.

"We have raced horses in France since 2010 and have enjoyed much success. We have decided to once more grow our team of horses in France to complement our Raffles breeding operation. Team Double Green France is managed by former jockey Benoit Gicquel.

"We have patiently been waiting for the right opportunity to retain our own jockey in France. Bryony's decision to move to France has not only presented us with that opportunity but meant we have appointed an experienced, talented jockey."

The owners' racing manager Anthony Bromley said: “Simon and Isaac are thrilled to have secured Bryony’s services for their string of horses in France.

"She brings a wealth of experience to the table and amazingly is allowed a 2kg allowance over there which we all feel will be a great advantage.”

Frost rode just 26 winners from 183 rides in Britain last season but did win the Red Rum Handicap Chase at Aintree's Grand National meeting on Sans Bruit.

Her best total was 50 winners in 2018-19, when she also memorably landed the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham on Frodon.

Frodon and Bryony Frost after the Ryanair Chase Credit: Mark Cranham

Daryl Jacob, who is retained to ride for the owners in Britain and Ireland, welcomed the newest member to the team.

"It's a new and exciting partnership for Simon, Isaac and Anthony," he said. "Bryony is a very talented rider and horses run and jump for her.

"The 2kg allowance is massive. She's one of the best jockeys in Britain. She's got loads of experience, she's the right age and Simon and Isaac have got a lot of exciting young horses in France. It's a great opportunity for her."

Jacob has been out of action since breaking a collarbone in a fall at Newbury in March but hopes to take a step towards a potential comeback this week.

"I'm getting there," he said. "I have a scan on Tuesday and I'm seeing the specialist on Wednesday so I hope I should know more then."

