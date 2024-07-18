Racing Post logo
'It's great to have a jockey carry the Olympic flame' - Chantilly plays host to torch relay days before opening ceremony

Yves Bienaime and Lotus carry the Olympic flame up the home straight at Chantilly racecourse
Yves Bienaime and Lotus carry the Olympic flame up the home straight at Chantilly racecourseCredit: ©Paris 2024 / Maxime Le Pihif / SIPA PRESS

Frankie Dettori in 2012. Yutaka Take in 2021.

The club of jockeys to have carried the Olympic torch grew from two to three at Chantilly racecourse on Thursday when Sophie Chuette joined an exceptional list of people in horseracing to have participated in this most iconic element of the build-up to the Games. 

Just eight days before the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics will play out on the River Seine, Chantilly played host to the latest stage of the torch relay, which has traversed France and its overseas territories in the Caribbean and the Pacific since first arriving on the host country's soil in Marseille on May 8. 

