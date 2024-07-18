- More
'It's great to have a jockey carry the Olympic flame' - Chantilly plays host to torch relay days before opening ceremony
Frankie Dettori in 2012. Yutaka Take in 2021.
The club of jockeys to have carried the Olympic torch grew from two to three at Chantilly racecourse on Thursday when Sophie Chuette joined an exceptional list of people in horseracing to have participated in this most iconic element of the build-up to the Games.
Just eight days before the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics will play out on the River Seine, Chantilly played host to the latest stage of the torch relay, which has traversed France and its overseas territories in the Caribbean and the Pacific since first arriving on the host country's soil in Marseille on May 8.
- Look De Vega hardens as Arc favourite with connections looking to traditional prep run on Trials day
- 'He had all the attributes of one of the sport's great champions' - trainers pay tribute to Gerald Mosse
- 'For the last time, travel well Gerald' - Mosse out of luck on final ride but retires from the saddle with a smile on his face
- Grand Prix de Paris: 'Classy' Sosie cut to 12-1 for the Arc after stylish success for Maxime Guyon and Andre Fabre
- Longchamp: 'She deserved this' - French Oaks second gears up for autumn campaign with Prix de Malleret success
