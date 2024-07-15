Look De Vega hardens as Arc favourite with connections looking to traditional prep run on Trials day

Connections of brilliant Prix du Jockey Club winner Look De Vega think the form of his Chantilly victory is now looking exceptional as he hardened as favourite for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Doubts were voiced over the merit of that success, but further evidence has piled up to the contrary, with Sosie's win in the Grand Prix de Paris on Saturday the latest boost to the form.

Sosie ran a fine race to be third in the Jockey Club, beaten two and a quarter lengths by Look De Vega, before taking another step forward on his first try at a mile and a half at Longchamp .