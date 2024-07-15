Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:50 WindsorHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:50 WindsorHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
France
premium

Look De Vega hardens as Arc favourite with connections looking to traditional prep run on Trials day

Look De Vega and Ronan Thomas storm clear in the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club
Look De Vega will take the classic French route to the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe via the Prix NielCredit: AFP (via Getty Images)

Connections of brilliant Prix du Jockey Club winner Look De Vega think the form of his Chantilly victory is now looking exceptional as he hardened as favourite for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Doubts were voiced over the merit of that success, but further evidence has piled up to the contrary, with Sosie's win in the Grand Prix de Paris on Saturday the latest boost to the form.

Sosie ran a fine race to be third in the Jockey Club, beaten two and a quarter lengths by Look De Vega, before taking another step forward on his first try at a mile and a half at Longchamp.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

France correspondent

Published on inFrance

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFrance
more inFrance