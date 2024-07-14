'For the last time, travel well Gerald' - Mosse out of luck on final ride but retires from the saddle with a smile on his face

In the sometimes fractured world of racing there are very few people who can draw the same unanimous praise, but Chantilly was of a single voice for one of its own on Sunday.

Gerald Mosse made the journey up from Marseille as a teenager in the early 1980s, and from early in his riding career people spoke of "the grand Gerald".

Yes, they were speaking of the 57-year-old's talent, but also of the ice that ran coldest through his veins when it mattered most. He has been the definition of a big-race jockey for most of his 41 years in the saddle.

After announcing his retirement just ahead of his mount in Saturday's Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris, there remained one last ride in the big handicap on Bastille Day at Chantilly.

Nor was it chosen by chance: Shannkiyr was bred by his longtime employer the Aga Khan, trained by Mikel Delzangles and numbers Alain de Royer-Dupre among his owners.

And the gang was all here to see Mosse on his way, the words of co-owner Pierre-Yves Lefebvre ringing in his ear as he went to get the leg-up from Delzangles: "For the last time, travel well Gerald."

As is nearly always the case at the end of a great career – unless your name is Frankie Dettori – Shannkiyr was unable to live up to the moment when finishing 15th of 16, although that hardly seemed to matter as Mosse returned to a gaggle of photographers and well-wishers. And when the jockeys lined up to form a guard of honour, Mosse was able to keep his promise not to cry.

What is obvious when you watch him around his fellow professionals is that Mosse has a real bond with riders from all generations, evident as he joked beforehand with Maxime Guyon and Anthony Crastus, who were 18 months and five years old respectively when their friend won the Arc aboard Saumarez in 1990.

At the end of the line was Ioritz Mendizabal, at 50 a mere stripling but a man who has seen his seniority in the French weighing room receive two promotions in short order with the retirements of Mosse and Olivier Peslier.

Mosse was full of gratitude for the reception – Royer-Dupre presented him with a bouquet and a framed print of Zainta winning the 1998 Prix de Diane – but judged by his words, he was already looking to the future and a training career which could start as early as September.

"I was determined to go out as I came into the profession, and that is with a smile on my face," said Mosse. "The most important thing is that I have a project to pursue which will prolong my involvement with this sport that I am so passionate about.

"I’ve done what’s needed in terms of getting a licence and buying a yard and now I am ready to attack that second career with ambition."

Mosse added: "I’d be lying if I said the timing wasn’t calculated with a view to the yearling sales. I needed to stop before August so I could spend time meeting potential owners, and with the idea of having my first runners in September.

"I’ve got a beautiful yard that backs on to Les Aigles here in Chantilly – they say it's all about location, location, location – and the entire property has been renovated, so I couldn’t be in better shape."

The transition could be almost seamless given how those he has worked for and with speak of Mosse's instincts in the mornings. Now all he has to do is find a jockey to replace the irreplaceable in the afternoons.

Gerald Mosse CV

Full name Gerald Ludovic Mosse

Born January 3, 1967

Apprenticed to Patrick Biancone, Lamorlaye

First winner 1983

First winner in Britain Gold Splash (1993 Coronation Stakes)

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Saumarez (1990)

Melbourne Cup winner Americain (2010)

Dubai Duty Free winner Jim And Tonic (2001)

Hong Kong International winners River Verdon (1991 Cup), Jim And Tonic (1998 International Bowl, 1999 Cup), All Thrills Too (2002 Sprint), Sacred Kingdom (2007 Sprint), Daryakana (2009 Vase), Beauty Flash (2010 Mile), Red Cadeaux (2012 Vase)

Prix du Jockey Club winners Celtic Arms (1994), Ragmar (1996), Reliable Man (2011)

Prix de Diane winners (record-equalling 5) Resless Kara (1988), Shemaka (1993), Vereva (1997), Zainta (1998), Daryaba (1999)

Poule d'Essai des Poulains winners Ashkalani (1996), Daylami (1997), Sendawar (1999)

Poule d'Essai des Pouliches winners Zalaiyka (1998), Mangoustine (2022)

Grand Prix de Paris winners Valanour (1995), Behkabad (2010)

Hong Kong Derby winners Super Fit (1994), Industrial Pioneer (2001), Elegant Fashion (2003)

Champion two-year-old Arazi (1991 Grand Criterium)

Other notable winners Priolo (1991 Prix du Moulin), Sierra Madre (1994 Prix Vermeille), Ashkalani (1996 Prix du Moulin), Ebadiyla (1997 Prix Royal-Oak), Tiraaz (1998 Prix Royal-Oak), Sendawar (1999 St James's Palace Stakes, Prix du Moulin, 2000 Prix d'Ispahan), Daryaba (1999 Prix Vermeille), Nuclear Debate (2000 King's Stand Stakes, Nunthorpe Stakes, 2001 Haydock Sprint Cup), Sobriety (2002 Hong Kong Gold Cup), Bullish Luck (2005 Champions Mile), Immortal Verse (2011 Coronation Stakes, Prix Jacques le Marois), Siyouma (2012 Sun Chariot Stakes, EP Taylor Stakes), Wizz Kid (2012 Prix de l'Abbaye), Mabs Cross (2018 Prix de l'Abbaye), Skalleti (2021 Prix d'Ispahan)

Group winner for Queen Elizabeth II Fabricate (2017 Winter Hill Stakes)

Derby runner-up Daliapour (1999)

Richest prize £2,097,222 (2010 Melbourne Cup, won by Americain)

Champion apprentice in France 1984

