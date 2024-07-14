'He had all the attributes of one of the sport's great champions' - trainers pay tribute to Gerald Mosse

Legendary French jockey Gerald Mosse took his final ride at Chantilly on Sunday at the age of 57 . Here, some of the trainers associated with him through the years pay tribute

Alain de Royer-Dupre

We had some good horses together and we understood one another perfectly. It's curious because I think, within racing, there are people who adapt easily to his way of going about things, and others who found it harder. He's very close to his horses and really tries to cooperate with them – that's one reason I think he could be a very good trainer – and at once he's both jockey and trainer in the mornings because he's a very good judge of a piece of work.

He's been the jockey for the big day; he's a much better rider in the biggest races than the average ones, he never feels any pressure. He's had a magnificent career and has changed horizons from time to time, which is never easy. He spent a number of years in Hong Kong before coming back. I think we won 27 Group 1 races together, so that binds you.

He has a suppleness on a horse which lasts to this day and while it's only reasonable he should want to stop and concentrate on training, he's still a remarkable rider. Like everyone starting out, he will go step by step, but he's always sought excellence and I think his enormous knowledge of the world of racing will stand him in good stead.

Clive Cox

I texted him a message today, saying he was a huge part of some very memorable occasions. He rode multiple Group winners for me in France from less than 25 rides.

He did especially well with Reckless Abandon; they achieved wins in the Morny and Middle Park together. He was a class jockey with amazing equine knowledge, he just seemed to gel with horses. It's a pleasure to have those memories.

Gerald Mosse and Reckless Abandon power clear to win the Middle Park Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst

I remember in the Middle Park that Reckless Abandon took off with him going out of the chute; how he stayed on board was incredible. He went to the start a little bit faster than I was comfortable with but he managed to conjure an amazing run out of him.

He's a wonderful person and I wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career.

Mikel Delzangles

Gerald Mosse and Mikel Delzangles wait for the judge's verdict when Bubble Gift won the 2021 Prix Niel by a nose Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Above all he's been a jockey for the big days and biggest races. He was obviously a great jockey every day he rode, but he really showed up for the major races and is someone who doesn't recognise any notion of pressure. If you count up the number of big races where that has made the difference, I'm sure it's a lot.

Henry Candy

He won on Gorse for us at Deauville in 2000, then most recently he rode Araminta to win the Prix Chloe at Chantilly last July. He was a great judge of pace and a very sympathetic jockey. He rode incredibly short but horses ran for him.

Michael Dods

He's been a world-class jockey and everyone here wishes him well in the future. What he's done in his career has been tremendous and we hope he enjoys his retirement. It was important having him riding Mabs Cross, he showed all his experience as she was drawn quite wide in the 2018 Abbaye and he gave her a fantastic ride to win.

Brian Meehan

He came up the stands' side on Bad As I Wanna Be in the Morny. The rest went up the middle, but he said to me before the race that was what he was going to do as that was where the best ground was. He was a consummate professional with a good sense of humour and very good with people. He had all the attributes of one of the sport's great champions.

Gerald Mosse: Five of the best rides from France's supreme stylist in the saddle

Forty-one years after his first win, Gerald Mosse leaves the weighing room with memories of great triumphs in some of the world's biggest races. Here are five of his finest moments.

By the age of 23 Mosse had already learned the two cardinal lessons of riding Longchamp on good ground; don't stray too far from the rail and be positive, as the leaders don't come back. Saumarez had never run over a mile and a half but Mosse was poised behind the two pacemakers ready to strike turning in, and left Epervier Bleu and Snurge with too much to do on the run to the line.

If ever there was an illustration of Mosse as 'the iron fist in velvet gloves', this was it. Allied with the teak-tough globetrotter Jim And Tonic, and facing a truly international cast, the finish developed into a thrilling three-way tussle with Sunline – arguably the best mare ever to come out of New Zealand – and Hong Kong hero Fairy King Prawn, who nosed ahead deep inside the final furlong. However, Mosse and Jim And Tonic were not to be denied.

The decade during which Mosse was principal jockey for the Aga Khan brought him four Prix de Diane victories and three French 2,000 Guineas triumphs. But for both quality of ride and future importance of the horse to his owner, the vote goes to Siyouni's win in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere. With retained rider Christophe Lemaire injured 48 hours earlier, Mosse settled the highly strung Siyouni on the outside of the pack and waited for what seemed like an age before launching a decisive attack.

Gerard Mosse pats Siyouni after winning the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere Credit: Edward Whitaker

Riding the first French-trained winner of Australia's greatest race and for his biggest supporter in Alain de Royer-Dupre; for those reasons the 2010 Melbourne Cup is worthy of inclusion. It also happened to be a peach of a ride, as Mosse was always in enough space to let the imposing Americain use his stride, before launching him halfway up the straight to run right away from the great So You Think.

Mikel Delzangles remained the most loyal to Mosse since he passed his half century and, at the age of 55, he was able to repay the trainer with a Classic aboard Mangoustine. Cachet looked set to complete the Newmarket-Longchamp Guineas double, but then James Doyle caught a glimpse of a white noseband and matching pair of gloves . . .

Read more:

'For the last time, travel well Gerald' - Mosse out of luck on final ride but retires from the saddle with a smile on his face

'You have to know when it's time to go' - Gerald Mosse announces retirement from riding as training beckons

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.