Christophe Soumillon heading to Ascot for King George ride on French dark horse

Saturday's £1.25 million King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes will be assured an international dimension after Francis Graffard confirmed Goliath would take his place in the line-up.

Christophe Soumillon will take over on the lightly raced four-year-old for the first time, as he attempts to add a second King George to his CV after success on Hurricane Run in 2006.

Goliath was a relatively unconsidered 18-1 chance in the Hardwicke Stakes over Saturday's course and distance at Royal Ascot, but produced a fine performance when second to Isle Of Jura, despite not properly settling in the hands of Maxime Guyon.

As Guyon is in action on Saturday at Clairefontaine, where he is booked to ride Sea Theme for William Haggas in the Listed Prix Luth Enchantee, Soumillon takes over for the first time on Goliath, who is widely available at 33-1.

Graffard said: "Goliath is in great form and will run at Ascot on Saturday, with Christophe Soumillon riding. He ran really well in the Hardwicke and he deserves to take his chance in what is a very high-quality race."

After the Hardwicke, Guyon reported Goliath found the going a touch quick and connections won't mind any showers forecast to arrive from Thursday, while the presence of one or more horses designed to set a good pace for favourite Auguste Rodin should also be in his favour.

The homebred son of Adlerflug carries the blue and yellow silks of Philip Baron von Ullman, whose family owns the Gestut Schlenderhan stud, and which have been carried to international glory previously by such champions as Manduro and Getaway.

Goliath rounded off a good week at Royal Ascot for Graffard, who also saddled King Edward VII Stakes winner Calanadagan.

And the Chantilly-based Graffard will hope for more British success at Glorious Goodwood with Wathnan Racing's Melo Melo , although the daughter of Gleneagles will step back up to 1m6f rather than taking up her engagement in Thursday's 1m2f Group 1 Nassau Stakes.

"Melo Melo is in very good shape and she runs next week at Goodwood in the Lillie Langtry," said Graffard. "I’m very happy to be taking her to that race."

William Hill: 5-4 Auguste Rodin, 7-2 Rebel's Romance. 11-2 Bluestocking, 8 Continuous, 10 Sunway, 11 Luxembourg. 14 Middle Earth, 20 Dubai Honour, 33 Goliath, 50 bar.

