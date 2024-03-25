Confirmed runners for the Dubai World Cup meeting at Meydan on Saturday

Meydan hero Lord North leads the British and Irish challenge for Saturday's Dubai World Cup meeting as he seeks a record-extending fourth success in the $5 million Dubai Turf.

After the declared fields were announced on Monday, Lord North is set to face John and Thady Gosden stablemate Nashwa , a three-time Group 1 winner against her own sex, in the Dubai Turf as well as the Aidan O'Brien-trained pair Luxembourg and Cairo .

The eight-year-old has won the last three runnings of the race under Frankie Dettori, starting with a three-length success in 2021 before dead-heating with Panthalassa in 2022.

Last year, Lord North brought up the hat-trick by beating Danon Beluga by three-quarters of a length in the 1m1f contest. He has only raced once since then, when second in last month's Winter Derby at Southwell over 1m3f.

He can be backed at 13-2 for the Dubai Turf, with Arima Kinen winner Do Deuce and Godolphin's Measured Time heading the market at 3-1.

Europe's champion three-year-old Auguste Rodin , who was kept in training by Coolmore this year, makes his first start of the campaign in the $6 million Sheema Classic, where he is joined by Aidan O'Brien stablemate Point Lonsdale .

Successful four times at the highest level last year, including in the Derby and Breeders' Cup Turf, the Deep Impact colt's clash with Japan's fillies' Triple Crown winner Liberty Island is one of the highlights of the $30.5m meeting.

Auguste Rodin: one of the star names at the Dubai World Cup meeting Credit: Edward Whitaker

Britain has two notable Sheema Classic contenders in high-class mare Emily Upjohn and Spirit Dancer , who has been a money-spinner for his owners - including Sir Alex Ferguson - this winter after winning the Bahrain International Trophy and Neom Turf Cup.

There is no British or Irish interest in the feature $12m Dubai World Cup, in which last year's winner Ushba Tesoro will look to reverse form from last month's Saudi Cup with Senor Buscador .

Dettori will be aboard the Bob Baffert-trained Newgate , while Kazakhstan sensation Kabirkhan is a fascinating contender given his humble beginnings.

In the Al Quoz Sprint, Diligent Harry (Clive Cox), Emaraaty Ana (Jamie Osborne) and Frost At Dawn (William Knight) fly the flag for Britain, with Sprint Cup winner Regional and Annaf missing out with late setbacks.

The British challenge for the Dubai Gold Cup is vast, with Coltrane , Eldar Eldarov , Giavellotto , Trawlerman , Enemy , Roberto Escobarr and Tower Of London all engaged.

Ballydoyle pair Henry Adams and Navy Seal feature in the UAE Derby and Swing Vote goes in the Godolphin Mile for Simon and Ed Crisford.

