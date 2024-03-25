From Auguste Rodin to Gaelic Warrior: All-Weather finals day, Dubai World Cup and Fairyhouse Grade 1s feature in busy week

Monday

Dominic Ffrench Davis and David Egan teamed up to win Saturday's Lincoln with 33-1 shot Mr Professor for Amo Racing and the trainer, jockey and owner could unleash a talented prospect in Lady Dorchester (6.00 ) at Newcastle.

But jumping is still to the fore as the week begins with afternoon fixtures at Huntingdon and Exeter.

Members' Club subscribers can read an interview with Jeremy Scott at 6pm as he relives his festival win with star mare Golden Ace.

Tuesday

The potential field for the Randox Grand National at Aintree on April 13 will be whittled down further at the latest acceptance stage for the £1 million contest.

On the track, Loup De Maulde (3.50 ), an impressive winner at Huntingdon when last seen, will be one to watch at Taunton.

Pay The Piper is among those in contention for a competitive-looking 2m4½f handicap hurdle (4.05 ) at Newcastle.

Changingoftheguard: Chester Vase winner gained a first success in the Dundalk novice Credit: Edward Whitaker

There is also Flat action from Southwell and Dundalk, where Aidan O'Brien will be hoping to win the 1m2½f maiden (8.00 ), which he has landed for the last three years with smart types Sir Lamorak, Changingoftheguard and San Antonio.

Members' Club subscribers can read Tom Segal's ante-post thoughts on the 2,000 Guineas at 6pm.

Wednesday

Decent mares will clash in Wincanton's feature (3.30 ). Several highly regarded three-year-olds could take to Kempton's all-weather track in the evening's 6f novice (5.30 ), while popular sprinters such as Rohaan and Mums Tipple are engaged in the 7f handicap (7.00 ). There is also jumps action at Hereford and Wexford in Ireland.

Tom Segal's ante-post selections for the 1,000 Guineas will be available to read for Members' Club subscribers at 6pm.

Thursday

Southwell's 1m3f novice (6.30 ) could feature some extremely well-bred types, with Juddmonte's Cadogan Place of interest for Andrew Balding. There is jump racing from Fontwell, Wetherby and Clonmel.

Friday

It's All-Weather Championships finals day at Newcastle, where the Listed Burradon Stakes (1.18 ) begins an exciting afternoon of action. Orne, who has been kept busy of late, and Godolphin's unbeaten Silent Age, are of obvious interest.

Spartan Army is the early favourite to win a fourth consecutive race in the Marathon (1.53 ), Balding and Oisin Murphy team up with Fire Demon in the three-year-old race (2.25 ) and William Haggas could unleash the unexposed filly Nine Tenths in the Fillies' And Mares' (3.00 ).

Dear My Friend (blue colours): seeks another big payday at Newcastle Credit: John Grossick Racing

The Sprint (3.35 ) looks particularly competitive, while serial winners Oh So Grand, Penzance and Elegant Man could clash in the Middle Distance contest (4.10 ). Last year's Derby runner Dear My Friend has been invigorated on the all-weather recently and goes in search of another significant prize in the £150,000 Mile (4.40 ).

There is an incredibly valuable all-weather card at Lingfield, and if that's not enough, Chelmsford stage an afternoon Good Friday card.

Lambourn Open Day has been lost to the weather but the traditional Middleham Open Day goes ahead.

Saturday

The best from Japan and the US are in Dubai to run at the World Cup meeting, with last year's winner Ushba Tesoro bidding to record back-to-back wins in the feature race and reverse Saudi Cup form with Senor Buscador. Frankie Dettori will be aboard the Bob Baffert-trained Newgate.

Auguste Rodin, champion European three-year-old, will be out to kickstart his season in the Sheema Classic, Lord North will bid for a remarkable fourth Dubai Turf, while world-class sprinters will be on parade in the Al Quoz.

Ushba Tesoro: will bid to defend his Dubai World Cup crown on Saturday Credit: Edward Whitaker

Premier racing takes place at Haydock for the series final of their staying (1.30) and two-mile (2.05) hurdle races. It is also staged at Musselburgh, where the Queen's Cup (3.35 ) could see capable stayers like Tashkhan, Max Vega, Wise Eagle and Metier begin their Flat campaigns.

At Fairyhouse, there is a Listed 2m hurdle (5.05 ) to get stuck into, with €100,000 on offer. The County Hurdle winner Absurde is among a handful of entries for Willie Mullins.

US racing fans will want to stay tuned for the Grade 1 Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park (10.42 ) for Kentucky Derby clues. In the last decade, Nyquist (2016) and Always Dreaming (2017) have taken the race before going on to glory at Churchill Downs.

More jumps action comes from Newton Abbot and Carlisle, while Wolverhampton stages an evening all-weather meeting.

Sunday

Fairyhouse returns and it's Grade 1 action on the menu with the Gold Cup (4.55 ) and Mares Novice Hurdle (2.35 ) acting as an aperitif to the Irish Grand National on Monday.

Gaelic Warrior (left): entered at Fairyhouse on Sunday Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Fact To File, Gaelic Warrior and Facile Vega are among Mullins' stellar entries for the former, while Brighterdaysahead and Jade De Grugy are entered in the other Grade 1.

Plumpton's Premier meeting leads the way in Britain, one of four fixtures along with Ffos Las, Market Rasen and Southwell.

Premier meetings

Saturday March 30: Musselburgh and Haydock

Sunday March 31: Plumpton

