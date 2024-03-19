Racing Post logo
Kieran Shoemark to replace Frankie Dettori on Emily Upjohn in Dubai Sheema Classic

Kieran Shoemark on Emily Upjohn in Newmarket last week
Kieran Shoemark on Emily Upjohn in Newmarket last weekCredit: David Milnes

Frankie Dettori is to be replaced by Kieran Shoemark on dual Group 1-winning mare Emily Upjohn when she makes her reappearance in the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan on Saturday week.

The now US-based Dettori had partnered the five-year-old on seven of her nine starts, including when winning the Coronation Cup at Epsom last June and when second in the Oaks a year earlier at the same venue.

After initially being under consideration for the ride, Dettori is to be replaced by Shoemark on the daughter of Sea The Stars in a move to ensure some continuity in the saddle for the 2024 Flat season.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent

Published on 19 March 2024inBritain

Last updated 11:22, 19 March 2024

