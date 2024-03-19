Kieran Shoemark to replace Frankie Dettori on Emily Upjohn in Dubai Sheema Classic

Frankie Dettori is to be replaced by Kieran Shoemark on dual Group 1-winning mare Emily Upjohn when she makes her reappearance in the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan on Saturday week.

The now US-based Dettori had partnered the five-year-old on seven of her nine starts, including when winning the Coronation Cup at Epsom last June and when second in the Oaks a year earlier at the same venue.

After initially being under consideration for the ride, Dettori is to be replaced by Shoemark on the daughter of Sea The Stars in a move to ensure some continuity in the saddle for the 2024 Flat season.