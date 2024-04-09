Falbrav owner Luciano Salice dies at the age of 88

Luciano Salice, who owned the brilliant Falbrav alongside a host of other top-class horses, has died. He was 88.

Salice was the owner of an eponymous company based in Cantu, north of Milan, specialising in designing and manufacturing hinges and fittings for wardrobes and kitchen furniture. However, his passion was horseracing and he rode in amateur races before moving on to ownership, with his horses racing under the banner of Scuderia Rencati.

Among the horses to carry his pale blue and yellow silk with distinction were Sunstratch, winner of the Group 1 Premio Roma in 2002, Group 2 winners Stubass, Stanott and Fisich, and 2017 Oaks d’Italia winner Folega.

But it was Falbrav who was undoubtedly Salice’s best horse. Initially trained in Italy by Luciano d'Auria, for whom he won the Group 1 Premio Presidente della Repubblica, Group 1 Premio di Milano and Grade 1 Japan Cup in 2002, the five-year-old was switched by his owner to Luca Cumani the following year.

Under Cumani’s guidance, he won the Prix Ganay, Coral-Eclipse, Juddmonte International, Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and Hong Kong Cup, as well as finishing placed in memorable runnings of the Irish Champion Stakes and the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Santa Anita.

Cumani said: “I knew Luciano from when I was living in Italy as he was an amateur rider in his younger days and I might have ridden against him in races. When I came to England and started training I think out of the blue he called up and asked to have a horse with me and it went from there. He had a handful of mares with us at the stud as well and he was a good man with a real passion for all things racing.

“We had a great time with Falbrav. He was a bull of a horse – the Muhammad Ali of the racing world – and a very wilful character, especially in his box. However, once you had a rider on him he was easy and would do as you asked and it took us on the most fantastic journey, and Luciano made sure he came to every race.”

Salice was remembered by Marco Botti as a “mentor”, with the owner having convinced Botti, and his parents, that moving to Britain would be best for his career. After taking the advice, Botti trained the likes of Group 3 Prestige Stakes winner Sesmen and Faunualter for Salice.

“He passed away on Thursday last week and he hadn’t been really well recently,” Botti said. “He was my mentor and the person who insisted I came to England to train. He had horses with my dad and convinced my parents it was the best thing for me and he was then a great supporter.

“My first Group winner in England was with a horse in his colours, Sesmen, and I am grateful for everything he did for me. I wouldn’t have been able to do what I have done without him.”