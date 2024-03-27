Dubai World Cup rides set to be pivotal in new partnership between Kieran Shoemark and Gosden stable
John Gosden has acknowledged the significance of Dubai World Cup night for the development of his relationship with Kieran Shoemark as the operation he runs with son Thady gradually transitions away from the Frankie Dettori era.
Dubai World Cup night represents something of a passing of the baton between Gosden's past stable jockey and a rider in Shoemark who is set to play a key role for the Clarehaven stable.
Dettori has a ride for his old boss aboard Lord North as the pair bid for a fourth straight success in the Turf (3.10), but Shoemark replaces him aboard Gold Cup (12.40) second favourite Trawlerman and Longines Sheema Classic (4.00) contender Emily Upjohn.
Published on 27 March 2024inDubai Carnival
Last updated 17:13, 27 March 2024
- 'It gives you a degree of confidence' - positive signs for Eldar Eldarov following stablemate Charyn's Doncaster romp
- Kieran Shoemark lands another plum Meydan ride for Gosden stable on Trawlerman in Saturday's Dubai Gold Cup
- Confirmed runners for the Dubai World Cup meeting at Meydan on Saturday
- Meydan: Charlie Appleby out in force on Super Saturday as Castle Way returns in Dubai City of Gold
- 'There are more big pots ahead' - Saudi winner Annaf handed next valuable Middle East mission
