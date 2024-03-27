Dubai World Cup rides set to be pivotal in new partnership between Kieran Shoemark and Gosden stable

John Gosden has acknowledged the significance of Dubai World Cup night for the development of his relationship with Kieran Shoemark as the operation he runs with son Thady gradually transitions away from the Frankie Dettori era.

Dubai World Cup night represents something of a passing of the baton between Gosden's past stable jockey and a rider in Shoemark who is set to play a key role for the Clarehaven stable.

Dettori has a ride for his old boss aboard Lord North as the pair bid for a fourth straight success in the Turf (3.10 ), but Shoemark replaces him aboard Gold Cup (12.40) second favourite Trawlerman and Longines Sheema Classic (4.00) contender Emily Upjohn.