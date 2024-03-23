Aidan O'Brien's Irish 2,000 Guineas runner-up Cairo sold to leading Kuwaiti owner ahead of Dubai Turf bid

Last year’s Irish 2,000 Guineas runner-up Cairo will sport new colours on his return to Group 1 company in the Dubai Turf at Meydan next Saturday after being sold to Kuwaiti businessman Refai Alghuraban.

The son of Quality Road was on Saturday in transit from Ireland to Dubai with his Aidan O’Brien stablemates Auguste Rodin and Tower Of London ahead of Dubai World Cup night.

Cairo, who is a 16-1 chance to deny Lord North a fourth straight win in the Dubai Turf, posted a career-best effort when chasing home stablemate Paddington at the Curragh last May.

A Group 3 winner at two, Cairo is no stranger to Meydan having been sent of favourite for last year’s UAE Derby but did not appear to take to the dirt.

More recently he was unlucky not to return to winning ways on his reappearance in Qatar last month when second to Brave Emperor in a Group 2 with subsequent Bahrain winner Real World back in third.

Previously owned by Coolmore, Cairo will stay in training with O’Brien for a crack at the $5 million Dubai Turf for Alghuraban.

The deal was brokered by Avenue Bloodstock's Mark McStay, who said: “'Cairo ran very well on his first start of 2024 in Doha last month and it's intended that he represents his new owner Mr Refai Alghuraban and his family in the Dubai Turf at Meydan on World Cup night.

"Cairo is an extremely well-bred horse who has some excellent form, particularly his run behind Paddington in the Irish 2,000 Guineas last season. As always it's a very strong renewal of the Dubai Turf but we're very hopeful for a big run in his new owners colours. Mr Alghuraban is a leading owner in the gulf region.”

Also in transit to Dubai on Saturday were the John and Thady Gosden quartet of Emily Upjohn, Lord North, Nashwa and Trawlerman.

They were due to fly out of Heathrow on Saturday afternoon and the last three competed their preparation with workouts at Chelmsford on Wednesday.

