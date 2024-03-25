Annaf joins Regional in missing Dubai World Cup night after suffering travel issue

Britain's assault on Saturday's Al Quoz Sprint was weakened further on Monday when Annaf was ruled out of the $1.5 million contest due to a travel issue.

After Ed Bethell drew stumps with Sprint Cup winner Regional following a late setback at home, Mick Appleby was forced to do the same with last month's Group 2 winner.

A statement posted by the trainer on X read: "Annaf picked up a respiratory illness during the flight to Dubai. He’s currently being treated and will not be running this weekend. He will come home and be prepared for the British turf season."

Annaf had been bidding for another lucrative prize after scooping just shy of £945,000 with victory in the 1351 Turf Sprint on Riyadh's Saudi Cup card.

Regional was lined up for his first start since winning the Group 1 at Haydock last September, but Bethell revealed that his six-year-old will not be travelling to Dubai.

"He's all right but he didn't scope 100 per cent. It's one of those unfortunate things, we've got to move on – don't look back, look forward," the trainer said.

Asked when Regional could make his belated return to action, Bethell said: "He's been invited to contest the Chairman's Sprint Prize in Hong Kong on April 28 and he could very easily be ready for that.

"But I don't think the Sha Tin track will suit him so I imagine I'll probably just bring him back for the Duke of York Stakes at the Dante meeting.

"Ultimately it may actually play to his advantage as he may have an international campaign in the autumn."

Regional gave Bethell his first Group 1 success when beating Shouldvebeenaring by a neck in the Sprint Cup at Haydock last September.

