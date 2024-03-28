Meet the Kazakh wonderhorse rising from obscurity and causing a sensation in his bid for Dubai World Cup glory

There is one horse who has the racing world buzzing in Dubai World Cup week and he is not from any of the Japanese, American or European powerhouse operations that have come to dominate – he is from Kazakhstan.

Step forward Kabirkhan , the giant four-year-old chestnut who was Kazakhstan's champion two-year-old and whose only defeat in 11 starts came in the Russian Derby back in September.

Subsequently switched to the yard of eight-time UAE champion trainer Doug Watson, he avenged that defeat to Hero Mo by smashing the same horse on his Meydan debut and became a Group 1 winner, Watson's first, when claiming the Al Maktoum Challenge presented by Longines by four and three-quarter lengths – a 'win and you're in' race for the $12 million Dubai World Cup .

Kabirkhan has emerged from obscurity to become a prime contender for a World Cup that features last year's winner Ushba Tesoro, the Breeders' Cup Classic runner-up Derma Sotogake, Saudi Cup winner Senor Buscador and Santa Anita Handicap winner Newgate, who represents the Bob Baffert and Frankie Dettori combination.

ITV might not be showing the race, but they will be watching in Kazakhstan and Watson very much feels he is carrying the racing hopes of a nation.

Kabirkhan works at Doug Watson's stables with the Dubai skyline in the background Credit: Edward Whitaker

"It's been great," said Watson. "They're bringing 100 people this time and he's very popular at home. It's kind of a country pride thing, he's not just running to win for ourselves and the owner, it's the whole country cheering him on. It's neat, and a bit nerve-wracking at the same time."

The son of California Chrome, himself a Dubai World Cup winner and runner-up, Kabirkhan was picked up by his Kazakh connections for $12,000 at the end of Book 5 of the 2021 Keeneland September Yearling Sale. He races in the light blue and yellow silks of Tlek Mukanbetkaliyev, which deliberately mirror the colours of his national flag, and he now has a pop song in his honour in Kazakhstan.

"I didn't know anything about him until we saw him at quarantine," said Watson. "He was champion two-year-old there, he's 17 hands, I don't know how he was champion two-year-old anywhere. Then he went to Russia and won really nicely in a few races.

"Kabirkhan's work is electric in the morning, we work more on trying to slow him down than speed him up. He did it so well first up and [after that] it was the first time they've had a $1million race over here outside of World Cup night for thoroughbreds so we decided to go back.

"It was only two weeks later but I think he ran even better the next time. After that we got a little excited but we decided to wait two months and run him back in the World Cup."

On his build-up, Watson said: "He's had a great preparation, we've one more day of training to go so I'm knocking my desk [touching wood] but he's in great order and put on some nice muscle. He's turned inside out since that run because we had to push him a little bit to get to his first race and then we went again, so the break has set him up nicely and we're hoping he gets a clean trip. It's a tough race, it's kind of a who's who of dirt racing right now, but we think he can go right there.

"He has to step up his game a little bit, but we think he will. Whether that's good enough to win I don't know, but I really wouldn't trade him for anyone else. He's young, progressive and it's the first time we've had one in there going over thinking, 'He just might have a chance', so it's nice."

Kabirkhan's work has been 'electric' according to trainer Doug Watson Credit: Edward Whitaker

On his big-race partner Pat Dobbs, Watson added: "Pat's been with me for many years and it's great for both of us to have one in there we think has a chance. We just want to see him run a really nice race and give the owners a bit of a thrill. He's going in with confidence and so are we."

Watson, who is based in the Al Habtoor City stable built for Kiaran McLaughlin, saddles three more runners on World Cup night and while Colour Up is 25-1 for the Golden Shaheen and San Donato is double that price for the Dubai Turf, a double on the card would not be out of the question as he also saddles Godolphin Mile defending champion, and this year's second favourite, Isolate .

On his chances, he said: "He won the race last year and we had the plan all year to run in the Al Maktoum Mile and then go to Saudi. I thought we'd be automatic but they didn't invite us on the first go and his regular jockey Tyler Gaffalione got committed to horses in the States and wasn't able to come over and ride him. I'd have preferred if we'd had someone who knew him a little better and things just didn't quite go right, but he ran creditably.

"He was a little tired the first couple of weeks and I was a little worried, but boy he's come around the last two weeks. He's back to where we had him and it's a tough race, Saudi Crown is obviously a top horse but we get to be on his outside looking at him this time. We will go forward a little more aggressively and we know he likes it around Meydan, so we're very hopeful with him."

