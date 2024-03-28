Charlie Appleby 'still in a rebuilding process' after underwhelming 2023 - but is hopeful new generation can help him bounce back

Charlie Appleby is hopeful a stronger batch of three-year-olds, led by Guineas contenders Ancient Wisdom and Dance Sequence, can help him rebuild and roar back into title contention after a disappointing 2023.

Appleby retained his champion trainers' title in 2022 but blamed an underwhelming Classic crop for last year's eighth place and fields his smallest team for Dubai World Cup night since 2017.

Only twice since taking over at Moulton Paddocks more than ten years ago has the trainer saddled fewer than the four runners he sends out on Saturday, and that was on his second and third visits in 2015 and 2016.

Since then Appleby has emerged as a global powerhouse, winning the Melbourne Cup, the Derby twice and three races at the Breeders' Cup in both 2021 and 2022.

Diagnosing the problem, he said: "Last season we didn't have the three-year-olds. If you don't have the three-year-olds the following year the four-year-old department is going to become weakened, and we retired a number of high-class older horses last year which left a big hole in the team.

Ancient Wisdom: could run in the 2,000 Guineas if the ground is on the slow side Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"I feel we're still in that rebuilding process, looking after these three-year-olds for their four-year-old career. In doing so it's left our older-horse team smaller so I've got to be a bit more selective and pick the right darts. I feel we've a good team for Saturday."

Identifying the solution he added: "They've wintered well and stayed back in the UK. Ancient Wisdom is a horse we held in high regard early doors. He won the Futurity on very soft ground and it's probably my fault for his only defeat at Ascot.

"It was quick ground and I was lacking the three-year-olds, so I had to utilise the two-year-olds a bit more than I would have liked.

"If it's slow ground in the Guineas I'd say we'll take a good strong look at that. We feel that a mile and a half/mile and a quarter is going to be his forte as the season progresses, but one of the best trials for the Derby is the Guineas and if the ground is on the slow side we'll take a strong look at it because, timing-wise, it probably works out slightly better than playing the brave man's game and waiting for the Dante. If it was quick ground, trying to back up two and a half weeks later in the Derby might be a bit of a struggle.

Dance Sequence (right) lands the Oh So Sharp Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

"Dance Sequence has done very well. William [Buick] sat on her the other day and was delighted. She'll go to the Nell Gwyn and hopefully book her ticket for the Guineas."

On his team for Meydan on Saturday, which features Siskany in the Dubai Gold Cup, Star Of Mystery in the Al Quoz Sprint, Measured Time in the Dubai Turf and Rebel's Romance in the Sheema Classic, he said: "Siskany is very consistent and loves a flat track. He's two from two for the winter and goes in great order. We've applied the cheekpieces again as he's going into tougher company – this year's Gold Cup is one of the strongest I've seen for a few years.

"Star Of Mystery has thrived since she's been out here. She's been excellent on her last two starts and dropping back to the five has taught her to race properly.

"Measured Time is two from two out here. He's a Group 1 winner but it's a different type of Group 1 on Saturday. We hope he's going to be very competitive and he can be an exciting horse for us internationally this summer. His half-brother Rebel's Romance lost his confidence last year after clipping heels and we went to Kempton and you could visually see he gained his confidence back. We feel he's back on his A game but it's probably the strongest race of the evening."

Appleby has America in mind for Breeders' Cup Mile hero Master Of The Seas and added: "He landed in the early hours of this morning in Keeneland. He's there for the Maker's Mark with a team of horses we've sent out there. The question has been asked why he's not here running in the Dubai Turf, and I asked myself the same question during the week when I saw him. He looks fantastic, has shipped in well and should be a big player in two weeks' time."

