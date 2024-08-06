'You can't run away from one' - Owen Burrows relishing City Of Troy challenge with course specialist Alflaila

Owen Burrows is not underestimating the size of the task Alflaila could face in the Juddmonte International at York on August 21, but the trainer said he will not shy away from his course specialist taking on City Of Troy.

Alflaila recorded a second successive victory in the Sky Bet York Stakes last month which took his overall track record to three wins from four starts, his only defeat on the Knavesmire coming when he finished second in a nursery on his fourth career start.

The son of Dark Angel is a general 10-1 shot for the Juddmonte. The market is headed by Aidan O’Brien’s Derby winner City Of Troy who is a best-priced 11-10.

The stellar field could also feature Auguste Rodin, who Alflaila finished fourth behind in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot, but Burrows believes his Group winner deserves another crack at the highest level.

Alflaila: is three from four at York Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

He said: "We fully respect all of the opposition and you can’t run away from one. We know we have decent track form, he won’t have any ground issues and I’m looking forward to running him.

"It will be a slightly different standard of opposition, but he saw a similar level when behind Auguste Rodin in the Irish Champion last year. He’s got a few pounds to find with City Of Troy, but on form in those Group 1s he is not too far behind.

"He shows a preference for York. I think the nice, long straight suits him and fingers crossed he can continue that form in a couple of weeks."

Jim Crowley will continue his partnership with the Shadwell-owned five-year-old and believes Alflaila should not go under the radar.

He said: "We know it's a tough race, but hopefully he can run very well. It always is a good contest, so you wouldn't expect anything else.

"He really likes it there and I still don't think we've got to the bottom of him yet. I'm looking forward to it and hopefully he can get there in top form and run a really big race."

Crowley, a dual winner of the Juddmonte International, was impressed with Alflaila’s latest win on the Knavesmire and is confident there is still more to come.

He added: "I'd like to think he'll take a big step forward from York, and if he does then he shouldn't be far away.

"I felt he was caught too far back in the Irish Champion Stakes and I think he could have gone a lot closer if things had worked out differently. He didn't run after that and his first start this year was in the Prince of Wales's, when he needed the race."

Deira Mile: finished fourth in the Derby Credit: Warren Little (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, stablemate Deira Mile is also expected to form part of the Burrows team at York later this month.

The three-year-old, who was last seen finishing fourth to City Of Troy in the Derby, could run in the Group 2 Great Voltigeur Stakes before returning to Classic company in the Betfred St Leger.

Burrows said: “The plan is to run at York, although I wouldn’t want it to be lightning-fast ground for him. His main target is the Leger next month, so we’ve been mindful. It would be nice to get a run into him before Doncaster.

“We didn’t get the track position we wanted early on in the Derby, but I’m not making excuses. He’s such a big horse and I don’t think Epsom was his track. He’s come out of it in good form and we’ve been patient with him.”

Juddmonte International Stakes (3.35 York, August 21)

Paddy Power: 4-5 City Of Troy, 6 Economics, 15-2 Ambiente Friendly, 8 Calandagan, White Birch, 9 Alflaila, 12 Zarakem, 14 bar

