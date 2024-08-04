Racing Post logo
'He's improved a lot and is in the right place' - Silvestre de Sousa out for more Group 1 glory in France with Charyn

Charyn (Silvestre de Sousa): powers away to win the Queen Anne Stakes
Charyn: the grey is set for the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville next SundayCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Three-time champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa believes Charyn is one of the best he has ridden and is relishing the opportunity of potential back-to-back Group 1 victories in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville on Sunday.

The Roger Varian-trained four-year-old has shown huge improvement this season and confirmed his class when scoring in the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

It was a second top-level triumph for De Sousa this season after 1,000 Guineas glory in May with Elmalka, and when asked if Charyn is one of the best he’s partnered, he said: "For a while, yes. He proved he’s a Group 1 horse and I think he’s top class.

