Nunthorpe next for Big Evs as Mick Appleby hails 'absolutely brilliant week' after Goodwood heroics
Having conquered Glorious Goodwood, trainer Mick Appleby is turning his sights to British racing's next major festival with star sprinter Big Evs being aimed at a potential decider with Asfoora at this month's Ebor meeting at York.
Appleby edged out Aidan O'Brien to become a shock winner of Goodwood's top trainer award following a haul of four winners and a second during a sensational week headlined by the success of Big Evs in Friday's King George Stakes under Tom Marquand.
The Paul Teasdale-owned three-year-old reversed form with Australian mare Asfoora from Royal Ascot's King Charles III Stakes, and the pair are on a collision course for a decisive third meeting in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes on August 23.
