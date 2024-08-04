Racing Post logo
Nunthorpe next for Big Evs as Mick Appleby hails 'absolutely brilliant week' after Goodwood heroics

Big Evs: a fourth winner of the meeting for Mick Appleby on Friday
Big Evs (left) beats Asfoora in Friday's King George Qatar Stakes at GoodwoodCredit: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Having conquered Glorious Goodwood, trainer Mick Appleby is turning his sights to British racing's next major festival with star sprinter Big Evs being aimed at a potential decider with Asfoora at this month's Ebor meeting at York.

Appleby edged out Aidan O'Brien to become a shock winner of Goodwood's top trainer award following a haul of four winners and a second during a sensational week headlined by the success of Big Evs in Friday's King George Stakes under Tom Marquand.

The Paul Teasdale-owned three-year-old reversed form with Australian mare Asfoora from Royal Ascot's King Charles III Stakes, and the pair are on a collision course for a decisive third meeting in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes on August 23.

Britain

