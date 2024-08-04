'The race had Group 1 quality' - Goodwood hoping to build case for top-level status for Group 2 King George

Goodwood intends to raise the prospect of pushing for Group 1 status for the King George Qatar Stakes with the BHA as part of its review of this year’s big meeting.

Big Evs reversed King Charles III Stakes form with Australian sprinter Asfoora in the day-four feature on Friday, with Believing, who was twice fourth in top-level company at Royal Ascot, finishing third and last year’s Nunthorpe winner Live In The Dream fourth.

The King George Stakes was promoted to a Group 2 in 2010 and was dominated by champion sprinter Battaash between 2017 and 2020. Last year’s race was won by subsequent Abbaye scorer and Nunthorpe second Highfield Princess, who was the 4-9 favourite.