York Ebor tips 2024: Friday's best bets from Racing Post experts

Day three of York's Ebor festival is upon us – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?

Our top four York Ebor tips for Friday's card

4.10 York: Assured Data Protection EBF Fillies' Handicap (Heritage Handicap), 1m2½f

By Tom Segal

Last year's winner Reach looks sure to go well again, provided the ground stays fast. She and the runner-up pulled well clear 12 months ago and Reach looked as good as ever when third off this mark on ground that would have been a bit too soft last time out. No doubt this race will have been the target again and a nice low draw is hardly ever a bad thing at York.

Reach 16:10 York View Racecard Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Michael & David Easterby

3.35 York: Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes (Group 1), 5f

By Harry Wilson

Asfoora showed a blistering change of gear to win the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot and arguably bettered that form when trying to give Big Evs 5lb at Glorious Goodwood, where she looked a shade unlucky having received a few bumps in the closing stages and was beaten just a short head. She gets a 6lb swing with that rival here and this more galloping track will suit better than Goodwood.

Asfoora 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Henry Dwyer

3.00 York: Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes (Group 2), 6f

By Kevin Morley

The best fit is Big Mojo, who might improve for stepping up in trip and has the requisite class needed to land an average running. The Strikin Viking looks like the next best, following a good second in the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood last time.

Big Mojo 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Michael Appleby

1.50 York: Sky Bet Handicap (Heritage Handicap), 1m4f

By Paul Kealy

Euchen Glen is following a similar path to last year, as he finished third in that Goodwood race before lining up as a 25-1 shot for the Ebor off a mark of 96 and finishing a two-and-a-quarter-length fourth to Absurde.

He is a year older, but he's 4lb lower and running in a much weaker race than the Ebor, and if he's in the same form as he has been for the last couple of months he will surely be there at the finish.

Euchen Glen 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

Read these next:

Harry Wilson had a 13-2 winner of Thursday - find out his tips for every race on day three of York's Ebor meeting

'I'm expecting him to make a mockery of his opening mark' - David Jennings answers the burning questions for Friday at York

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Steps on how to claim your Sky Bet Ebor festival day two free bets

Signing up with Sky Bet is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Sky Bet and grab your £40 in horse racing free bets . Follow the steps below to join Sky Bet through a secure registration page designed to protect your privacy and security.

Click this link to get started

Fill out your details when prompted

Sign up via the “£40 in free horse racing bets when you place a £10 bet” promotion

Place a minimum of £10 as their first bet on a single or each way bet on any Sky Bet market at odds of 1/1 or greater

Sky Bet Ebor festival sign-up offer: terms and conditions

You must read the terms and conditions before registering an account and accepting the welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.

New customers only.

First single & E/W bet only.

Odds of 1/1 or greater.

4 x £10 bet tokens.

Free bet stakes not included in returns.

Free bets for horse racing only.

Free bets are non withdrawable.

Free bets expire after 30 days.

Eligibility Restrictions and Further T&Cs apply .

T&Cs apply 18+. Gambleaware.org

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.