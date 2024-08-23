Harry Wilson had a 13-2 winner on Thursday - find out his tips for every race on day three of York's Ebor meeting

Harry Wilson found a 13-2 winner on day two of the Ebor festival and is back with his advice for all seven races at York on Friday . . .

1.50 York

Sky Bet Handicap, 1m4f

Harry's tip: Derry Lad

Irish raider has form figures of 411363 in Britain, most recently finishing third in a strong handicap on Oaks day, a run that can be marked up given he was repeatedly denied a clear run and ate up the ground when in the clear. The form has been franked too, with the runner-up and fourth winning at Glorious Goodwood, and he should be competitive off just 1lb higher here. His recent run at Galway last time can be ignored as he doesn't run well after a break, but it should've left him spot on for this.

Derry Lad 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Kevin Thomas Coleman

2.25 York

Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Stakes (Group 2), 2m½f

Harry's tip: Al Nayyir

Loads of these have plenty to prove, with three-year-old Align The Stars probably most interesting, but Al Nayyir has some really solid credentials and could cause somewhat of an upset on his stable debut for Tom Clover. A dual Listed winner in France, he produced a career-best in finishing second to Tower Of London in the Dubai Gold Cup, beating the likes of Gold Cup runner-up Trawlerman and dual Group 2 winner Giavellotto, and a reproduction of that could be good enough.

Al Nayyir 14:25 York View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Tom Clover

3.00 York

Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes (Group 2), 6f

Harry's tip: Shadow Of Light

The field is stacked with potential, but I like the way Shadow Of Light has gone through his races and he's won both starts a shade cosily, latterly under a penalty in a novice that Charlie Appleby won two years ago with subsequent Gimcrack scorer Noble Style. He's got the pedigree to be a high-class sprinter, being closely related to two-time Group 1-winning juvenile Earthlight, and is open to untold improvement.

Shadow Of Light 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

3.35 York

Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes (Group 1), 5f

Harry's tip: Asfoora

Asfoora showed a blistering change of gear to win the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot and arguably bettered that form when trying to give Big Evs 5lb at Glorious Goodwood, where she looked a shade unlucky having received a few bumps in the closing stages and was beaten just a short-head. She gets a 6lb swing with that rival here and this more galloping track will suit better than Goodwood.

Asfoora 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Henry Dwyer

4.10 York

Assured Data Protection EBF Fillies' Handicap, 1m2½f

Harry's tip: Battle Queen

I've found it very hard to split Battle Queen and Chorus. The latter is well bred and could prove better than an opening mark of 83, but I'm sure Battle Queen is well handicapped and she could find further improvement tackling this trip for the first time. She was a good second in a handicap at Southwell in April, form that received a serious boost with winner Francophone winning a Listed race since, and has since run well on the wrong side at Royal Ascot and when too far back at Newbury. She hit the line hard, so is worth a go at this trip, and gets in off a very low weight.

Battle Queen 16:10 York View Racecard Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: Andrew Balding

4.45 York

British Stallion Studs EBF Convivial Maiden Stakes, 7f

Harry's tip: Ultrasoul

Bambalam is very interesting, given he was bought for 600,000gns at the Craven breeze-ups in April, but Ultrasoul caught the eye on his debut at Yarmouth and I'm siding with experience. He was outpaced at a crucial stage but stayed on strongly to line, suggesting 7f would suit. The winner, who was a length in front, followed up under a penalty on his next start and is my fancy in the Gimcrack, while he had a couple of subsequent winners in behind too.

Ultrasoul 16:45 York View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Roger Varian

5.20 York

Sky Bet Mile Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Volterra

I'm handing another chance to Volterra, who was too far back and challenging on the wrong side when beaten at the July festival. He was well backed when winning a mile handicap on the Rowley Mile in May, travelling strongly throughout before powering clear to score comfortably. The second has since won and finished second at Royal Ascot to advertise the form and although beaten into 11th there, he won his group. He could prove hard to peg back if able to get a more prominent position here.

Volterra 17:20 York View Racecard Jky: Tom Eaves Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Ebor meeting live blog

Join Jack Haynes from 10am on Friday for live coverage, tips and insight on day three of York's Ebor meeting, only on racingpost.com .

Read these next:

'I'm expecting him to make a mockery of his opening mark' - David Jennings answers the burning questions for Friday at York

Paul Kealy's play of the day at York

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Steps on how to claim your Sky Bet Ebor festival day two free bets

Signing up with Sky Bet is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Sky Bet and grab your £40 in horse racing free bets . Follow the steps below to join Sky Bet through a secure registration page designed to protect your privacy and security.

Click this link to get started

Fill out your details when prompted

Sign up via the “£40 in free horse racing bets when you place a £10 bet” promotion

Place a minimum of £10 as their first bet on a single or each way bet on any Sky Bet market at odds of 1/1 or greater

Sky Bet Ebor festival sign-up offer: terms and conditions

You must read the terms and conditions before registering an account and accepting the welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.

New customers only.

First single & E/W bet only.

Odds of 1/1 or greater.

4 x £10 bet tokens.

Free bet stakes not included in returns.

Free bets for horse racing only.

Free bets are non withdrawable.

Free bets expire after 30 days.

Eligibility Restrictions and Further T&Cs apply .

T&Cs apply 18+. Gambleaware.org

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.