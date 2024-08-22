Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Power Of Destiny (4.10 York)



Has progressed with each of her four runs, going close on her handicap debut in a similar race at Goodwood last month under retained rider Oisin Murphy. Shaped as if likely to improve again for a truer test than that muddling event provided and holds sound claims off just 1lb higher.

Paul Curtis

Power Of Destiny 16:10 York Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Eyecatcher

Angelo Buonarroti (4.45 York)

Already moved to Ralph Beckett, the expensive purchase showed more than enough on debut in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes to be of interest on this second outing.

David Toft

Angelo Buonarroti 16:45 York Jky: David Egan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

The Punt nap

Derry Lad (1.50 York)



Irish raider has form figures of 411363 in Britain and should be spot on for this, having had a recent run at Galway last time after a break. His third at Epsom before that is strong form and he should be competitive off just 1lb higher for Kevin Coleman.

Harry Wilson

Derry Lad 13:50 York Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Kevin Thomas Coleman

Newmarket nap

Asteverdi (6.05 Hamilton)



Had no chance from an outside draw at Goodwood last time but Alice Haynes's filly is fancied to bounce back on her favoured soft ground.

David Milnes

Asteverdi 18:05 Hamilton Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Alice Haynes

Speed figures

Usuario Amigo (5.20 York)



Has been knocking at the door and a personal best when just denied at Newmarket recently suggests he could belatedly break his duck.

Dave Edwards

Usuario Amigo 17:20 York Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: James Owen

Dark horse

Andesite (3.00 York)



Strong in the market before his course-and-distance win at the Dante festival, looks sure to go close with further improvement likely.

Neil McCabe

Andesite 15:00 York Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: K R Burke

