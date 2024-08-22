- More
Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Power Of Destiny (4.10 York)
Has progressed with each of her four runs, going close on her handicap debut in a similar race at Goodwood last month under retained rider Oisin Murphy. Shaped as if likely to improve again for a truer test than that muddling event provided and holds sound claims off just 1lb higher.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Angelo Buonarroti (4.45 York)
Already moved to Ralph Beckett, the expensive purchase showed more than enough on debut in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes to be of interest on this second outing.
David Toft
The Punt nap
Derry Lad (1.50 York)
Irish raider has form figures of 411363 in Britain and should be spot on for this, having had a recent run at Galway last time after a break. His third at Epsom before that is strong form and he should be competitive off just 1lb higher for Kevin Coleman.
Harry Wilson
Newmarket nap
Asteverdi (6.05 Hamilton)
Had no chance from an outside draw at Goodwood last time but Alice Haynes's filly is fancied to bounce back on her favoured soft ground.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Usuario Amigo (5.20 York)
Has been knocking at the door and a personal best when just denied at Newmarket recently suggests he could belatedly break his duck.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Andesite (3.00 York)
Strong in the market before his course-and-distance win at the Dante festival, looks sure to go close with further improvement likely.
Neil McCabe
Paul Kealy's play of the day at York
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips on day three of York's Ebor festival on Friday
