'I expect him to make a mockery of his opening mark' - David Jennings answers the burning questions for Friday at York

What's the big story?

The third test in the sprinting series between England and Australia as Asfoora and Big Evs clash on the crease at York in a compelling Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes (3.35 ).

The score is one-all between the pacy pair after ding-dong duels at Royal Ascot and Glorious Goodwood, but punters seem to believe the Aussie mare will have the last laugh on the Knavesmire stage as she is as short as 7-4 with a lot of firms.

Don't be fooled into thinking it is a straight shootout between the pair, though. Last year's third Bradsell is back for more, Believing is a rock-solid consistent sprinter who will gobble up any scraps left behind at the business end.

What's the bet of the day?

Patience is a virtue which may well be rewarded by Paborus . He goes in the concluding mile handicap (5.20 ) and I'm expecting him to make a mockery of his opening handicap mark of 90 at some stage this season. This could be the day he does it.

Just watch the swagger with which he won at Redcar and Carlisle earlier this season. They might not be big tracks, but they were big performances. He's a stakes performer in the making.

Paborus 17:20 York View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Edward Bethell

What's the lay of the day?

Yes, I know he was beaten only three lengths in the Coventry and could be a certainty, but how on earth could you take 5-2 or even 9-4 about Angelo Buonarroti in the valuable 7f maiden (4.45 ). There are so many unknown quantities against him and Whirl is one of them. She's got a smashing Curragh debut effort in the bank in a red-hot maiden and she will do me just fine.

What's the best piece of punting advice for Friday?

Keep James Doyle on your side all day long. He's got a corking book of rides and I fancy a host of them.

Starting off in the opening 1m4f handicap (1.50 ) in which I fancy Shadow Dance ; Gregory must have a big shout in the Lonsdale Cup (2.25 ); The Strikin Viking should be bang there in the Gimcrack Stakes (3.00 ); Sound Angela is one of the best bets of the day in the 1m2f handicap (4.10 ); Realign surely won't be far away in the 7f maiden (4.45 ); and, Midnight Gun will probably give Paborus most to think about in the concluding mile handicap (5.20 ).

An each-way Heinz to small stakes might not be the stupidest bet you've ever done.

Read more . . .

1.50 York: 'He's gone up in the weights but should run really well' - analysis and quotes for a tricky opening handicap

2.25 York: 'He is a progressive force' - Point Lonsdale and Vauban bid to confirm themselves true stayers in Lonsdale Cup

3.00 York: 'You haven't seen the best of Camille Pissarro' - Aidan O'Brien bullish ahead of competitive Gimcrack

3.35 York: 'This is what we came 10,000 miles for' - flying Australian sprinter Asfoora and rival Big Evs primed for Nunthorpe

4.10 York: can Power Of Destiny reverse form with Goodwood conqueror Al Anoud?

