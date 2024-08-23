Welcome to day three

York: Friday is the third day of the Ebor meeting Credit: Edward Whitaker

We are halfway through York's Ebor meeting and the sprinters headline Friday's action in an exciting Coolmore-sponsored Nunthorpe (3.35 ).

We have a third and likely final clash between Royal Ascot heroine Asfoora and Glorious Goodwood scorer Big Evs, with Bradsell and Believing among the other leading contenders.

Melbourne Cup hope Vauban and St Leger entry Align The Stars are in action in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup (2.25 ), with the market headed by Point Lonsdale for the all-conquering Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore.

Rock Of Gibraltar, Muhaarar, Blue Point and Sands Of Mali feature on the Gimcrack (3.00 ) roll of honour since 2000 and the two-year-old race has attracted a competitive field, including Molecomb winner Big Mojo and Richmond second The Strikin Viking.

