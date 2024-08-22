Mick Appleby on why Big Evs 'might be up against it' in highly anticipated third clash with flying Aussie Asfoora in the Nunthorpe

Don't say you weren't warned. Royal Ascot was just a bonus. This was the race they travelled halfway across the world for.

When top-class Australian sprinter Asfoora set off for Britain it was the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes that Henry Dwyer had in his sights with a mare at her best over a flat five furlongs — or 1,000 metres back home.

Having slightly surpassed expectations by landing the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot, then going down by just a short=head to Big Evs under a penalty in the King George Stakes at Goodwood, she is thought likely to be right at home at York.

"I'm really looking forward to it," Dwyer said. "This has been the race we thought was her best chance of winning a Group 1 over here.

"We were lucky enough that she won at Royal Ascot and that took the pressure off. But we thought this flat track, 1,000 metres would be highly suitable for her and more like our tracks at home — there was a query over the rising track at Ascot, she's a genuine 1,000 metre horse and that was more like 1,100 metres with that hill.

"We didn't think the downhill run at Goodwood would suit and as it turned out it probably didn't but she still nearly won. With a little bit of fitness benefit from that and everything in her favour, hopefully she can get the job done."

Asfoora has been ridden the last twice by Oisin Murphy, who said: “I sat on her on Monday morning and she has never looked or moved better.

"I obviously have a lot of respect for the opposition, and there’s more to it than the two of them, but she’s in great form."

Big Evs 'might be up against it' says Appleby

It is all to play for. One-all with both sides trying to get a winner. But Mick Appleby fears his luck may be out with Big Evs this time.

His speedy three-year-old, winner of the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint last season, found Australian mare Asfoora a length and a half too good in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He got the better of that rival in the King George Stakes at Goodwood, going clear over a furlong out and holding on by a short-head.

Big Evs (Tom Marquand) beats Asfoora (Oisin Murphy) in the King George Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

However, the trainer is less than optimistic for the rematch on Big Evs's return to York, where he disappointed in this race 12 months ago but proved his effectiveness on the course by winning first time out here in 2024.

"It's a tough race and he hasn't got the best of draws in 14," Appleby said. "We might be up against it a bit there as I'm not sure it's going to suit being on the stands' side.

"It was a good performance at Goodwood and he'll do what he can."

Hoping for another Dream result

Every five years or so, we seem to get a repeat winner of the Nunthorpe so perhaps we are due another.

That is certainly what Adam West hopes as he prepares Live In The Dream for his attempt to emulate Borderlescott (who won in 2008 and 2009), Mecca's Angel (2015 and 2016) and Battaash (2019 and 2020) by winning in consecutive years.

His sprinter produced something of a shock when landing Britain's most important five-furlong dash last season, making all to score at 28-1.

Live In The Dream leads from the off to land the Nunthorpe Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

He is available at a double-figure price again 12 months on, having been beaten in all four starts this term, and his trainer will let Live In The Dream do the talking.

"It's chalk and cheese to last year, when it was just great to be part of it," West said on Thursday. "Now there is a title to defend. This is what we've trained him for but I'm minimising my expectations and trying to go in under the radar again — I'll let tomorrow unfold."

What they say

Hollie Doyle, rider of Bradsell

I'm really looking forward to riding him. I'm really pleased with the draw in three, close to the pace horses. He's feeling better than ever.

Tim Palin, director of racing for Middleham Park Racing, owners of Clarendon House

This has been the plan for a while now and some of his best performances have come at York. He likes fast ground, so we hope there is as little rain as possible. We've popped the cheekpieces on as he can lose concentration at the start and it might help him wear his rivals down in the final furlong too.

Adam Ryan, assistant to Kevin Ryan, trainer of Washington Heights

He's had a great year and seems to be getting faster with each run. He travelled extremely well in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Ascot but didn't see out the stiff six furlongs. It's a deep race, but the step back in trip will suit him.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Starlust

He’s really good over the five-furlong track at York, so that gives him a chance. He seems in good form.

Harry Herbert, managing director of Highclere Thoroughbreds, owners of Believing

She's in fantastic form, George Boughey reckons he's never had her looking better. She's extraordinary as she's been kept busy but she keeps bouncing out of these races and she seems to be getting quicker. She hasn't got the best draw but she's such a consistent filly that I'm sure she'll be there or thereabouts.

Ed Walker, trainer of Makarova

Rain would help her. She finished fourth in this race last year and showed when winning at Sandown last month that she's better than ever.

