Sustained support sees Shergar Cup scorer Insanity verging on favouritism in opener for Alan King and Rossa Ryan

Insanity has been supported to follow up his Shergar Cup victory in the 1m4f handicap (1.50 ) that kicks off the third day of York's Ebor meeting. The six-year-old is no bigger than 5-1 to defy a 4lb rise for his Ascot success, having been 8-1 overnight.

Insanity provided British-born Australian-based jockey Rachel King with her first winner at Ascot 13 days ago, but Rossa Ryan is reunited with the son of Nathaniel here.

Ryan bids to extends his perfect record on Insanity to three, having steered him to victory at Ffos Las last September and Windsor in April. The rider is already on the board for the week at York, courtesy of Diligently's 22-1 success in Thursday's sales race.

Ryan was third on Tritonic, who like Insanity is part-owned by the McNeill family, in York's staying contest on Wednesday and punters are expecting another big performance from an Alan King-trained runner in a valuable handicap on the Knaversmire.

Insanity's task in the £120,000 event has been made easier by Dream Harder, who he beat by a head last time, being taken out by trainer Ian Williams due to a rash when set to meet that rival on 1lb worse terms.

There has also been support for Derry Lad in the same race despite Tom Marquand's mount finishing last of 18 at Galway at the start of the month. The six-year-old is 9-1 (from 12) to provide Tipperary-based trainer Kevin Coleman with his first winner at York from just his second runner at the track.

Posted at 10.30am

Group 1 winners Live In The Dream and Regional ruled out of Nunthorpe

Last year’s winner Live In The Dream has been ruled out of Friday's Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York due to a bruised foot.

It denies him the chance to emulate Borderlescott, Mecca’s Angel and Battaash by landing back-to back victories in Britain’s most important 5f race this century.

Owners Steve and Jolene De’Lemos posted on X on Friday morning: “Due to a bruised foot Live In The Dream unfortunately will not be able to defend his Nunthorpe crown today.

“Very sad for all the team and followers. We wish the best of luck to all the other runners.”

Live In The Dream: will not run in Friday's Nunthorpe Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Live In The Dream sprang a 28-1 surprise at York for trainer Adam West and jockey Sean Kirrane 12 months ago, making all and scoring by a length. He went on to finish fourth in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint at Santa Anita.

The speedy five-year-old has been beaten in all four starts this season but was being trained specifically for this race and had been a best-priced 12-1 overnight.

Live In The Dream is one of two Group 1 winners from declarations to be taken out of Friday's £500,000 feature, with last year's Sprint Cup winner Regional also a non-runner due to a bad scope.

The betting is headed by Australian Royal Ascot winner Asfoora and her recent Goodwood conqueror Big Evs .

Posted at 7am

Non-runners

York

1.50

5 Dream Harder (rash)

3.35

3 Live In The Dream (bruised foot)

5 Regional (bad scope)

4.10

2 Karmology (going)

Updated at 9.30am

Going update

The going at York has officially changed to good, good to firm in places from good to firm. It is the first notable going description change at this year's Ebor meeting, with the first two days on the Knavesmire run on good to firm.

The ground eased after 6.6mm of rain on Thursday night, which cleared up by 5.15am on Friday. “There’s a very, very strong wind," clerk of the course Anthea Leigh said at 8.45am. "We’re hoping that it peaked about half an hour ago. We did have a very strong southerly wind in the night, it’s now switched round to a westerly.

“The wind is meant to moderate but stay from a westerly direction. For racing today, it’ll be a crosswind. The ground might just stay where it is. It might tighten up back to good to firm, good in places."

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for wind in York and on the impact the strong gusts have had in the area, Leigh added: “We’ve had a few trees down. Nothing was affected at the course but just in roads round about — Bishopthorpe Road — and there’s been some delay on the A64 and the A19.

"We’re just saying to people to allow some extra time for their journey.”

Updated at 9.00am

