Brilliant Bradsell rises to the top again with 'astonishing' performance for more Group 1 glory

It was dubbed the race that would be the deciding test, but in the end Bradsell was simply much the best.

All the rage in the build-up was who would claim overall bragging rights between Big Evs and Asfoora. In the end neither he or Australia's ace landed a blow, as the Nunthorpe was brilliantly claimed by the Archie Watson-trained pocket rocket.

Rewind six months and it was scarcely believable that Bradsell would be seen on a racecourse again, let alone be back at the highest level. Once more, he had defied the injury odds for another Group 1 strike.

He had his supporters too. Having been backed into 3-1 second-favourite, with Big Evs friendless in the market, he got the perfect passage into the race from Czech speedball Ponntos on the far side before hitting the front with one-and-a-half furlongs to go.

It was game over then, despite Believing getting to three-quarters of a length of him. Starlust ran another terrific race on the Knavesmire to take third ahead of 5-4 favourite Asfoora, while Big Evs languished in eighth.

"It's been a massive effort for an incredibly special horse," Watson said. "We were getting him ready for Dubai in the spring and he fractured a fetlock in February. It's been a pretty amazing way back.

"If you'd told me then that we'd be winning a Nunthorpe, I'd have said the chances would've been 0.5 per cent. I immediately thought it'd be saving him for a stallion job.

"He was third last year when on the wrong side, but thankfully this year we were drawn near the Czech horse, who always goes very quick. Luckily he did what he always did, because Bradsell's blisteringly fast. It was an astonishing performance."

Bradsell and Hollie Doyle (right) held off fast finishing rivals to secure Group 1 glory at York Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Coming back from the brink to the top is second nature to Bradsell now.

After landing the Coventry Stakes, a tibia injury suffered in the 2022 Phoenix Stakes curtailed his juvenile career before he bounced back to land the King's Stand – now the King Charles III Stakes – at Royal Ascot last year.

It was 329 days since finishing seventh in the Flying Five Stakes last September before he was seen back in action, when he made a winning return in a Deauville Listed contest this month under regular partner Hollie Doyle.

He gave Doyle more Group 1 delight, which was her first of the year. On a day where York made sure the jockeys were in the limelight, it was fitting that Britain's best female rider shone again.

"He was the one I was looking forward to all week to get me out of jail, as a Group 1 is a Group 1," she said.

"You never know how much longer you've got with Flat horses – the problem is that they come and go very quickly – but I'm so lucky to have him still. It's unreal to do it for Archie too and really special."

A Coventry Stakes winner at two, a King's Stand hero at three and now a Nunthorpe star at four. It is some CV for a horse who has yet to have a fair, stress-free run in his career.

Bradsell was cut to 16-1 (from 33) for next month's Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock with Paddy Power, and is also entered in the Flying Five on Irish Champions Weekend again. However, Watson knows that with his injury-plagued past that they must bask in the glory from the Coolmore-backed contest.

"We still can't believe a horse like him was buyable for just under £50,000," he said. "That to me is expensive. People might see us as a big yard but we rarely have six-figure horses, so for us to be able to compete at this level means a lot.

"He's a Coventry, King's Stand and now a Nunthorpe winner and it means so much more when me and Hollie win together too because we've grown our careers together. She's a massive part of the team and long may it continue."

Watson added: "The sprinters have been taking their turns this year and it'd be amazing if he could win another one, but I'll take this over anything else. He means a lot to us and it's been an incredible journey."

