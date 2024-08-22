'You haven't seen the best of Camille Pissarro' - Aidan O'Brien bullish ahead of competitive Gimcrack

There is an open feel to this season’s Gimcrack. Nothing yet stands out as a potential Group 1 horse, but there is time for that to change.

Camille Pissarro did at least bump into a top-class performer when downed narrowly by Babouche in the Anglesy Stakes. The collateral form lines read well as Whistlejacket, conquered by Babouche next time in the Phoenix Stakes, followed up in the Prix Morny.

However, it is rare for Aidan O’Brien to run his best two-year-old sprinter in the Gimcrack and Camille Pissarro would be his first winner of the race since 2001.

Big Mojo represents the same connections as Nunthorpe hope Big Evs later on the card and took a giant leap forward from his debut defeat at Beverley when landing the Molecomb at Glorious Goodwood. He is interesting over this extra furlong on breeding.

The Strikin Viking might have lost out at Glorious Goodwood, but his connections can be fairly bullish about changing that at York. He landed his maiden over this course and distance impressively and sat too close to a fierce pace in the Vintage when debuting for Hamad Al Jehani. The trainer has had a few more weeks to learn about him.

Andesite, Shadow Of Light and Caburn are the three preserving unbeaten records. Caburn might be the outsider among that trio according to the market, but the other two’s connections are to blame for that.

Caburn edges Andesite and Shadow Of Light on Racing Post Ratings and Topspeed figures. The fact he bagged the Super Sprint at Newbury was praiseworthy given he was one of the first off the bridle over that shorter trip. That form received a boost with the third, Time For Sandals, going close in the Lowther and this colt deserves a second look.

Fast six furlongs 'ideal' for Viking

Wathnan Racing are optimistic of reversing the frustration of defeat at Glorious Goodwood with The Strikin Viking, who will bid to land Group 2 honours at the third attempt.

The emerging powerhouse outfit bought the Inns Of Court colt, who is named after Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, after he finished a half-length second to Henri Matisse in the Railway Stakes, and he was beaten the same distance in the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood at the start of the month.

Conditions are set to be ideal at York as Newmarket-based Hamad Al Jehani eyes his first Group winner in Britain.

"I think he was unlucky at Goodwood", said Richard Brown, of owners Wathnan Racing. "James [Doyle] kicked himself a bit but he's probably being quite hard on himself. It was a hell of a pace, he hit the front too soon and then he idled. He hadn't ridden the horse on a racecourse before but he has now so he'll know him better.

"It looks a very competitive Gimcrack but he's come out of Goodwood in great shape and Hamad's very happy with him. The fast six furlongs here should be ideal."

'We always hoped he could be a Gimcrack horse'

Star sprinter Blue Point first demonstrated his talents in the Gimcrack eight years ago and there is optimism that Godolphin could have found their next big speedster in Shadow Of Light.

He is one of only two unbeaten runners in the field having followed up his Yarmouth debut win with a striking victory in a decent Newmarket novice in August.

Charlie Appleby: runs Shadow Of Light Credit: Edward Whitaker

Shadow Of Light is related to the high-class Earthlight, who twice won at the top level winner as a juvenile and is already proving a force as a first-season sire.

Trainer Charlie Appleby said: "He's definitely strengthened and sharpened up since his last run. We always hoped he could potentially be a Gimcrack type of horse.

"He came forward a good bit for his debut, but he's come on more significantly visually since Newmarket. He has the pedigree to be a high-class sprinter and we go into this with a great shout."

What they say

Mick Appleby, trainer of Big Mojo

He's decent. I hope he'll have a good chance. It was a good performance at Goodwood and he did it well. The extra furlong should be fine for him.

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Billboard Star

I thought he was a bit unlucky at Goodwood as he was squeezed and should’ve been third. It looks a strong renewal of this race but I definitely think he goes there with an each-way chance.

Jack Jones, trainer of Caburn

He's in good form and had a quiet time after the Super Sprint. This has been the plan since Newbury and he's in good form and is working well. The step up to six furlongs should suit and he'd love a drop of rain, although he has won twice on quick ground. On ratings he's got to step up from winning a sales race to be a proper Group horse but going over six should help and it's worth having a shot at it.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Camille Pissarro

We don't think you've seen the best of this colt yet. We think there is definitely more to come. We've always liked him and he seems to be in good form since his run at the Curragh. We're looking forward to seeing how he gets on.

Adam Ryan, assistant trainer to Kevin Ryan, trainer of King's Call

He was impressive on his debut and I thought he was running a good race in the Molecomb before he was stopped in his run. The step up to six furlongs should suit, but he needs to step forward. We think he can as he's a horse we've always liked.

