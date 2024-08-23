'The one you'd pick out for the future' - big future for Gimcrack Stakes winner Cool Hoof Luke

Big news, the Gimcrack Stakes may be back. Big, that is, in the size of the winner Cool Hoof Luke , who could just be the one to put the race back in its rightful place.

The age-old two-year-old contest named after a legend of the 18th century can be the launchpad for champions, with Mill Reef taking it in 1970 and five future Group 1 winners scoring between 2014 and 2020.

None of the last three winners in an event backed by Al Basti Equiworld has got his head in front again since, pending Lake Forest's run in the City of York Stakes here on Saturday.

But Cool Hoof Luke, named after world darts champion Luke Humphries, has the size that suggests he may well be even better in his second season.

"In the paddock, he was the one you'd pick out for the future," winning jockey Oisin Murphy said, after coming from behind to score by three-quarters of a length and a head.

"It was a smart performance. He relaxed well in behind, it was all very comfortable for him. I'm delighted he put it together."

Cool Hoof Luke: named after darts world champion Luke Humphries Credit: Edward Whitaker

"When you look at him you think he's going to be a better three-year-old," added trainer Andrew Balding's wife Anna Lisa, who was delighted by the reflected glory that Cool Hoof Luke's success shone on groom Eloise Dillon.

"That was absolutely fantastic, I'm so thrilled," she said. "Eloise has done such a good job with him. For a girl to look after a big two-year-old like him is a real achievement, it doesn't always happen."

The winner had finished third in the Vintage Stakes over seven furlongs at Goodwood and Balding said: "We weren't sure about the trip, he's bred to be a sprinter, looks like a seven-furlong horse and yet again the trainer got it right!"

Shadow Of Light finished second for Charlie Appleby, whose assistant Alex Merriam said: "We're happy. It was a big step up and he's probably learned a lot and ran his race. He got beat by a better horse on the day. We'll stick at six and he looked quite professional."

Ayr winner Symbol Of Strength was beaten barely a length at 80-1, odds which surprised Adrian Keatley.

"He was the outsider of the field and that price was ridiculous," the trainer said. "It even had me doubting myself!

"He's a good horse who'll have no problem getting seven furlongs, even a mile next year. He has plenty more scope and we think a lot of him. The sky's the limit, he's in the Mill Reef Stakes and he'll probably go there."

Winning owner John Wallinger will now be asked to make the traditional speech at the Gimcrack dinner in December.

He was not here to make his views know on this occasion, and Balding said: "His wife had a knee operation so he did the right thing and stayed at home to be the nurse to her."

