Who remains in contention for the Ebor at York on Saturday?
Ante-post favourite Epic Poet is one of 28 still in contention for the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap (3.35) on the final day of York's Ebor festival on Saturday.
Trained by David O'Meara, the five-year-old sits prominently in the betting alongside Aidan O'Brien's Queenstown, who has finished inside the top three in each of his six career starts.
Willie Mullins won this contest 12 months ago with Absurde and could have another strong hand in the race with Hipop De Loire and Lot Of Joy standing their ground at the five-day confirmation stage.
The 1m6f handicap, which rewards prize-money of £300,000 to the winner, can have up to a maximum field of 22. Among the possible runners is the Hughie Morrison-trained Not So Sleepy, who could be the oldest competitor in this year's race at 12.
Naqeeb, who is trained by William Haggas, Andrew Balding's Fairbanks and Harbour Wind remain in contention and sit towards the top of the betting.
Elsewhere, the Group 2 Sky Bet City of York Stakes (3.00) could have a possible field of 13 after confirmations were made at the five-day stage. Lockinge Stakes winner and recent Glorious Goodwood scorer Audience could stand his ground for John and Thady Gosden.
Commonwealth Cup runner-up Lake Forest also remains in contention, while Group 1 winner Kinross may also feature as he looks to defend his crown after winning here 12 months ago.
Shouldvebeenaring, Art Power and King's Gamble are also included at this stage.
Ebor Handicap confirmations
Harbour Wind Dermot Weld
Tashkhan Brian Ellison
Relentless Voyager Andrew Balding
Queenstown Aidan O'Brien
Wise Eagle Adam Nicol
Naqeeb William Haggas
Crystal Delight Harry Eustace
Yashin Jessica Harrington
Night Sparkle Andrew Balding
Hipop de Loire Willie Mullins
Magical Zoe Henry de Bromhead
Onesmoothoperator Brian Ellison
Burdett Road James Owen
Fairbanks Andrew Balding
Epic Poet David O'Meara
Sea King Sir Mark Prescott
Alfred Boucher Ian Williams
Not So Sleepy Hughie Morrison
My Mate Mozzie Gavin Cromwell
Ziggy Harry Eustace
Chillingham Ed Bethell
Shadow Dance Roger Varian
Kihavah Adrian Keatley
Iron Lion David O'Meara
Sheradann Ian Williams
Oneforthegutter Ian Williams
Lot of Joy Willie Mullins
Forza Orta Kevin Ryan
City Of York confirmations
Art Power Tim Easterby
Audience John and Thady Gosden
Fivethousandtoone Andrew Balding
Kinross Ralph Beckett
Lord Massusus Joseph Murphy
Shouldvebeenaring Richard Hannon
Spycatcher Karl Burke
Vafortino Kevin Philippart de Foy
Breege John and Sean Quinn
King's Gamble Harry Charlton
Lake Forest William Haggas
Ten Bob Tony Ed Walker
Zoum Zoum Ralph Beckett
