Who remains in contention for the Ebor at York on Saturday?

Ante-post favourite Epic Poet is one of 28 still in contention for the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap (3.35 ) on the final day of York's Ebor festival on Saturday.

Trained by David O'Meara, the five-year-old sits prominently in the betting alongside Aidan O'Brien's Queenstown , who has finished inside the top three in each of his six career starts.

Willie Mullins won this contest 12 months ago with Absurde and could have another strong hand in the race with Hipop De Loire and Lot Of Joy standing their ground at the five-day confirmation stage.

The 1m6f handicap, which rewards prize-money of £300,000 to the winner, can have up to a maximum field of 22. Among the possible runners is the Hughie Morrison-trained Not So Sleepy , who could be the oldest competitor in this year's race at 12.

Naqeeb , who is trained by William Haggas, Andrew Balding's Fairbanks and Harbour Wind remain in contention and sit towards the top of the betting.

Elsewhere, the Group 2 Sky Bet City of York Stakes (3.00 ) could have a possible field of 13 after confirmations were made at the five-day stage. Lockinge Stakes winner and recent Glorious Goodwood scorer Audience could stand his ground for John and Thady Gosden.

Commonwealth Cup runner-up Lake Forest also remains in contention, while Group 1 winner Kinross may also feature as he looks to defend his crown after winning here 12 months ago.

Shouldvebeenaring, Art Power and King's Gamble are also included at this stage.

Ebor Handicap confirmations

Harbour Wind Dermot Weld

Tashkhan Brian Ellison

Relentless Voyager Andrew Balding

Queenstown Aidan O'Brien

Wise Eagle Adam Nicol

Naqeeb William Haggas

Crystal Delight Harry Eustace

Yashin Jessica Harrington

Night Sparkle Andrew Balding

Hipop de Loire Willie Mullins

Magical Zoe Henry de Bromhead

Onesmoothoperator Brian Ellison

Burdett Road James Owen

Fairbanks Andrew Balding

Epic Poet David O'Meara

Sea King Sir Mark Prescott

Alfred Boucher Ian Williams

Not So Sleepy Hughie Morrison

My Mate Mozzie Gavin Cromwell

Ziggy Harry Eustace

Chillingham Ed Bethell

Shadow Dance Roger Varian

Kihavah Adrian Keatley

Iron Lion David O'Meara

Sheradann Ian Williams

Oneforthegutter Ian Williams

Lot of Joy Willie Mullins

Forza Orta Kevin Ryan

City Of York confirmations

Art Power Tim Easterby

Audience John and Thady Gosden

Fivethousandtoone Andrew Balding

Kinross Ralph Beckett

Lord Massusus Joseph Murphy

Shouldvebeenaring Richard Hannon

Spycatcher Karl Burke

Vafortino Kevin Philippart de Foy

Breege John and Sean Quinn

King's Gamble Harry Charlton

Lake Forest William Haggas

Ten Bob Tony Ed Walker

Zoum Zoum Ralph Beckett

