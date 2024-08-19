What's on this week: York takes centre stage for four-day Ebor meeting including red-hot Juddmonte International

Monday

An interview with Tom Marquand , fresh from feature Saturday success in the Group 2 Hungerford Stakes on Tiber Flow, will be in Monday's Racing Post ahead of a huge week of Flat action on the track.

Marquand rides Maljoom in Wednesday's Juddmonte International Stakes , for which declarations will be made as well as for the other six races on the opening day of York's Ebor meeting.

The latest forfeits for Saturday's Sky Bet Ebor Handicap will also be made before racing gets under way at Catterick with a contest for amateur riders. Brodie Hampson has won the 1m4f handicap (2.15 ) twice since 2019 and aims to enhance that good record on the Fergal O'Brien-trained She's A Novelty .

At Worcester, Flying Fortune reverts to novice company (4.00 ) for the first time since chasing home subsequent Galway festival Listed winner Gale Mahler. Stuart Williams backs up Kracking quickly at Yarmouth after last Wednesday's win at Salisbury under Tyrese Cameron, with the same rider booked for the 7f apprentice handicap (5.10 ).

Niloufar bids to complete a hat-trick in Windsor's opener (5.25 ) and record a victory at a fifth different track in 2024.

Tuesday

Former champion jockey and dual Nunthorpe Stakes-winning rider Kevin Darley features in the latest instalment of the 'Horses Who Made Me ' series in Tuesday's Racing Post.

Declarations will be made for Thursday's Group 1 Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks and forfeits for the Group-race weekend action at the Curragh and Naas will also be revealed.

Brasil Power provided Billy Loughnane with his 100th domestic winner of 2024 at Kempton and the George Boughey-trained five-year-old will attempt to follow up at the same track and trip in the 7f handicap (4.45 ) without the services of last season's champion apprentice. Loughnane instead has six rides at Brighton, including the Harry Redknapp-owned Wake Up Harry in the 7f handicap (5.00 ).

Nurlan Bizakov and Silvestre de Sousa: team up at Nottingham on Tuesday Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Charyn has been a revelation this season, winning two Group 1s since trainer Roger Varian and owner Nurlan Bizakov drafted in Silvestre de Sousa to ride the miler and connections will be hoping the three-time champion jockey can have the same effect on Sanat at Nottingham. The three-year-old has yet to win in four starts, with his latest defeat coming when 5-4 favourite and De Sousa will partner the Invincible Spirit colt for the first time in the 6f handicap (5.40 ).

Roscommon's seven-race Flat card is the first Irish meeting of the week, with Wolverhampton's evening fixture completing the day's racing.

Wednesday

Declarations for Friday's Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes will be made before York's four-day Ebor meetings gets under way in style with the £1.25m headline of the week — the Juddmonte International Stakes (3.35 ).

Derby and Eclipse winner City Of Troy aims to further prove himself against the older horses with the Classic generation also represented by Ambiente Friendly , who has to be of serious interest dropping back in trip to 1m2½f after being placed at Epsom and in the Irish Derby at the Curragh.

Runaway Royal Ascot winner Calandagan could make his first Group 1 appearance and Alflaila could bid to take his record at York to 4-5 if following up last month's course-and-distance success in the Group 2 York Stakes.

Docklands , who chased home subsequent Jacques le Marois winner Charyn in the Queen Anne Stakes, stepping up in trip beyond 1m½f for the first time and Japanese raider Durezza add to the storylines for a Group 1 that truly lives up to its headline billing this year.

City Of Troy (navy blue), Ambiente Friendly (yellow) and Los Angeles (second right): all run at York Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Irish Derby winner Los Angeles could start a good day for City Of Troy's trainer Aidan O'Brien if landing the preceding Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes (3.00 ), the Group 2 for which he was supplemented at a cost of £20,000. The Group 3 Tattersalls Acomb Stakes (2.25 ) could involve a clash between the top two in the betting for next year's Derby – Ruling Court and The Lion In Winter .

Carlisle and Kempton also stage Flat meetings with Sligo and Worcester racing over jumps.

Thursday

Declarations will be made for Saturday's Sky Bet Ebor Handicap and the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes before the second day of top-class action begins on the Knavesmire with attention turning to fillies and mares for the Yorkshire Oaks (3.35 ).

The feature Group 1 on Ladies Day could involve Irish Oaks one-two You Got To Me and Content , as well as the hat-trick-seeking Queen Of The Pride .

Leovanni: favourite for the Lowther Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Queen Mary Stakes scorer Leovanni could extend her unbeaten record to three if sealing back-to-back Group 2 victories in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes (1.50 ) for Karl Burke, who has won Thursday's York opener twice since 2019. Nearly £250,000 of prize-money is available to the winner of the 6f juvenile sales race (2.25 ), while the Listed Galtres Stakes (4.10 ) adds further intrigue to the card.

There is also Listed action at Leopardstown in the form of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Vinnie Roe Stakes (6.25 ). The Racing League heads to Newcastle for its fifth and penultimate week with Lingfield and Chelmsford also hosting all-weather fixtures.

Nico de Boinville successfully deputised for the injured Harry Cobden on Matterhorn at Stratford last month and the Seven Barrows stable jockey is already booked to ride the Paul Nicholls-trained six-year-old, who is unbeaten in four starts over fences, in Newton Abbot's feature 2m½f handicap chase (3.55 ).

Drumgill could go for a four-timer if taking up his entry in Killarney's 2m7f novice hurdle (5.36 ).

Friday

Live In The Dream has been winless in six starts since his 28-1 Nunthorpe success last year and finished fourth behind Big Evs and Asfoora , who are the main market protagonists for the £500,000 Group 1 sprint (3.35 ), at Glorious Goodwood last time.

Big Evs (noseband): set for third clash with Asfoora Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Big Evs reversed the form of his King Charles III Stakes third behind Asfoora in the Group 2 King George Qatar Stakes, but the Australian mare could get her revenge in a race in which her Goodwood conqueror finished 14th last year. The ultra-consistent Believing , last year's Group 1 Sprint Cup winner Regional and recent Deauville Listed winner Bradsell should not be discarded.

Big Evs' owners RP Racing Ltd and trainer Mick Appleby could also be represented by Molecomb winner Big Mojo in the preceding Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes (3.00 ). Goodwood Cup third Gregory , Melbourne Cup-bound Vauban and 2022 winner Quickthorn are all entered in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Stakes (2.25 ), the other Group 2 on York's card.

Postileo won last year's Phoenix Utilities Ltd Lanark Silver Bell Handicap (7.05 ) for Roger Varian and now represents the shrewd combination of Emmet Mullins and Paul Byrne in Hamilton's £100,000 contest.

Newmarket, Goodwood and Ffos Las are Britain's other meetings while the Listed Ruby Stakes (6.12) headlines Killarney's evening fixture. Kilbeggan is the sole jumps offering and there is also Grade 1 dirt action at Saratoga to complete the day with the Personal Ensign Stakes (10.43 ).

Saturday

Epic Poet leads the market for the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap (3.35 ), having finished runner-up to subsequent Group 3 winner Crystal Black at Royal Ascot. The heritage handicap is one of two races worth £500,000 at York with the preceding Sky Bet City Of York Stakes (3.00 ) set to feature Group 1 Lockinge Stakes winner Audience , who excelled over this 7f trip to land the Lennox Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last time.

Audience: favourite for the City of York Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Other Group 2 action comes at Goodwood and the Curragh with the William Hill Celebration Mile Stakes (2.40 ), Coolmore Stud Wootton Bassett Irish EBF Futurity Stakes (3.30 ) and Alpha Centauri Debutante Stakes (4.05 ) respectively. Newmarket stages a £100,000 juvenile sales race (3.20) along with the Listed Jenningsbet Hopeful Stakes.

Windsor and Redcar host Flat meetings while Cartmel and Killarney race over jumps.

Sunday

British and Irish trainers are responsible for seven of the 15 left entered in the Group 2 Lucien Barriere Grand Prix de Deauville on a card that also includes a couple of Group 3s.

Matilda Picotte could drop to Group 3 company in the Tally-Ho Stud Irish EBF Ballyogan Stakes (3.42 ) at Naas, having finished seventh at the highest level in the Prix Maurice de Gheest last time.

Goodwood's seven-race card holds Premier status, with the most valuable race being a £75,000 7f handicap (3.35). Yarmouth and Beverley complete the week's action.

Premier meetings

Wednesday York

Thursday York, Newcastle (Racing League)

Friday York, Hamilton

Saturday York, Goodwood

Sunday Goodwood

