Confirmed runners and riders for a star-studded Juddmonte International on day one of York's Ebor festival

City Of Troy will face 12 rivals in his quest to land a third successive Group 1 victory in the Juddmonte International (3.35) at York on Wednesday.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained superstar has been the ante-post favourite for a number of weeks as he bids to follow up on his wins in the Betfred Derby and Coral-Eclipse.

The three-year-old was back to his best in the Epsom Classic after defeat in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket in May – his only career loss to date – while he narrowly held off the late challenge from Al Riffa at Sandown in July.

City Of Troy, who is drawn in stall five, will spearhead the Ballydoyle team as O'Brien goes in search of a record-breaking seventh success in the race with Hans Andersen also declared.

Ambiente Friendly , who finished second behind City Of Troy at Epsom, will attempt to reverse the form for James Fanshawe. The son of Gleneagles was last seen finishing third behind Los Angeles in the Irish Derby at the Curragh.

Course-and-distance scorer Alflaila , who landed the Sky Bet York Stakes last month, has been declared for Owen Burrows, while Israr , who is also owned by Shadwell, will represent John and Thady Gosden.

Bluestocking , also a winner over course and distance, will attempt to go one better than her second in the Group 1 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot last time. Trained by Ralph Beckett, the four-year-old has already achieved a Group 1 success this term in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh in June.

Elsewhere, French raider Calandagan is chasing a four-timer for Francis Graffard after bringing up the hat-trick in the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

The Jerome Reynier-trained Zarakem , who only found Auguste Rodin too good in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at the royal meeting, is the other contender from France.

Durezza brings the international challenge to the race as the Japanese Group 1 winner will feature for trainer Tomohito Ozeki. The four-year-old will enter from stall six, a position which has yielded four winners in the past ten years.

Ghostwriter , who finished third behind City Of Troy in the Coral-Eclipse, Docklands , Maljoom and the Karl Burke-trained Royal Rhyme complete the stellar field.

Juddmonte International Stakes runners and riders

Alflaila (stall 11) Jim Crowley

Docklands (12) Hayley Turner

Durezza (6) Christophe Lemaire

Hans Andersen (3) Wayne Lordan

Israr (1) William Buick

Maljoom (8) Tom Marquand

Royal Rhyme (10) Clifford Lee

Zarakem (9) Maxime Guyon

Bluestocking (4) Rossa Ryan

Ambiente Friendly (2) Robert Havlin

Calandagan (7) Stephane Pasquier

City of Troy (5) Ryan Moore

Ghostwriter (13) Richard Kingscote

Juddmonte International Stakes (3.35 York, Wednesday)

Paddy Power: 10-11 City Of Troy, 6 Bluestocking, 7 Ambiente Friendly, Calandagan, 8 Alflaila, 16 Ghostwriter, 20 Israr, Zarakem, 33 Durezza, Maljoom, 50 Docklands, 66 Royal Rhyme, 200 Hans Andersen

Read these next:

How have Derby winners fared in the Juddmonte International?

What's on this week: York takes centre stage for four-day Ebor meeting including red-hot Juddmonte International

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

