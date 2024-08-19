- More
Confirmed runners and riders for a star-studded Juddmonte International on day one of York's Ebor festival
City Of Troy will face 12 rivals in his quest to land a third successive Group 1 victory in the Juddmonte International (3.35) at York on Wednesday.
The Aidan O'Brien-trained superstar has been the ante-post favourite for a number of weeks as he bids to follow up on his wins in the Betfred Derby and Coral-Eclipse.
The three-year-old was back to his best in the Epsom Classic after defeat in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket in May – his only career loss to date – while he narrowly held off the late challenge from Al Riffa at Sandown in July.
City Of Troy, who is drawn in stall five, will spearhead the Ballydoyle team as O'Brien goes in search of a record-breaking seventh success in the race with Hans Andersen also declared.
Ambiente Friendly, who finished second behind City Of Troy at Epsom, will attempt to reverse the form for James Fanshawe. The son of Gleneagles was last seen finishing third behind Los Angeles in the Irish Derby at the Curragh.
Course-and-distance scorer Alflaila, who landed the Sky Bet York Stakes last month, has been declared for Owen Burrows, while Israr, who is also owned by Shadwell, will represent John and Thady Gosden.
Bluestocking, also a winner over course and distance, will attempt to go one better than her second in the Group 1 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot last time. Trained by Ralph Beckett, the four-year-old has already achieved a Group 1 success this term in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh in June.
Elsewhere, French raider Calandagan is chasing a four-timer for Francis Graffard after bringing up the hat-trick in the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.
The Jerome Reynier-trained Zarakem, who only found Auguste Rodin too good in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at the royal meeting, is the other contender from France.
Durezza brings the international challenge to the race as the Japanese Group 1 winner will feature for trainer Tomohito Ozeki. The four-year-old will enter from stall six, a position which has yielded four winners in the past ten years.
Ghostwriter, who finished third behind City Of Troy in the Coral-Eclipse, Docklands, Maljoom and the Karl Burke-trained Royal Rhyme complete the stellar field.
Juddmonte International Stakes runners and riders
Alflaila (stall 11) Jim Crowley
Docklands (12) Hayley Turner
Durezza (6) Christophe Lemaire
Hans Andersen (3) Wayne Lordan
Israr (1) William Buick
Maljoom (8) Tom Marquand
Royal Rhyme (10) Clifford Lee
Zarakem (9) Maxime Guyon
Bluestocking (4) Rossa Ryan
Ambiente Friendly (2) Robert Havlin
Calandagan (7) Stephane Pasquier
City of Troy (5) Ryan Moore
Ghostwriter (13) Richard Kingscote
Juddmonte International Stakes (3.35 York, Wednesday)
Paddy Power: 10-11 City Of Troy, 6 Bluestocking, 7 Ambiente Friendly, Calandagan, 8 Alflaila, 16 Ghostwriter, 20 Israr, Zarakem, 33 Durezza, Maljoom, 50 Docklands, 66 Royal Rhyme, 200 Hans Andersen
- 'It's a massive result for me' - Sean Kirrane back on board Live In The Dream for Nunthorpe defence
- How have Derby winners fared in the Juddmonte International?
- Vauban poised to contest Lonsdale Cup at York on Friday as Willie Mullins firms up Ebor festival plans
- 'The eyes could be on the track record' - Big Evs owners eye Nunthorpe history in 'one of the races of the week'
- Group horses in the Ebor? Weighing up the key runners in Britain’s richest Flat handicap
