Sixteen horses remain in contention for star-studded Juddmonte - plus Los Angeles supplemented for different York target

City Of Troy could face up to 15 rivals when he bids to claim a third Group 1 in a row in the Juddmonte International on the opening day of York's Ebor festival.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained star bounced back from his 2,000 Guineas flop earlier this year with a brilliant success in the Betfred Derby, before following that up in the Coral-Eclipse last month. He aims to join the likes of Australia, Sea The Stars and Authorized in winning both the Derby and Juddmonte International in the same year this century.

Epsom runner-up Ambiente Friendly also remains in contention, while a strong older division is set to be headed by Alflaila. The Owen Burrows-trained five-year-old landed the York Stakes over course-and-distance last month and heads a Shadwell line-up that also includes Israr, as the owners bid to win the race for the third year in a row.

White Birch, one of this season's revelations, could make his comeback at York having been absent since winning the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh in May. Pretty Polly Stakes heroine Bluestocking has also been left in for the race's sponsors Juddmonte.

The Aga Khan's Calandagan, an impressive winner of the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot when last seen, could head a two-strong French team that also includes the Jerome Reynier-trained Zarakem. Japan's Durezza is on course to add extra international flavour to the star-studded line-up.

While all the rage surrounds City Of Troy, Zarakem bids to give Reynier a first British Group 1 in his burgeoning training career. The five-year-old came close to that breakthrough when runner-up behind Auguste Rodin in the Prince of Wales's Stakes in June, and is a 16-1 chance for the York highlight.

"The plan is to run and Maxime [Guyon] will be on board again," Reynier said. "We'll repeat the same journey as before the royal meeting, stopping over at Chantilly on the way.

"He showed with his win in the Prix d'Harcourt and his runner-up effort at Ascot that he has the right to be running in this company with genuine hopes of being competitive."

Zarakem's main aim this season remains the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp in October, but Reynier is confident the Knavesmire test will also play to his strengths.

He added: "The International falls perfectly in the calendar with a view to the Arc. We'll see how he runs at York with the thought that he might get different conditions in the Arc, knowing that he goes on all types of ground.

"He was still going forward at the line in the Prince of Wales's so the long home straight at York should suit him and I'd be confident that the extra half a furlong will also help."

Los Angeles added to Great Voltigeur mix

Los Angeles charges to victory in the Irish Derby at the Curragh Credit: Patrick McCann

Irish Derby winner Los Angeles is also set to star on the card after he was supplemented for the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at a cost of £20,000.

The multiple Group 1 winner is a leading contender for next month's St Leger and could face seven rivals in this recognised trial for the Doncaster Classic. He also remains entered in the Juddmonte International on the card.

Queen's Vase winner Illinois is among four stablemates which could take him on, along with Chief Little Rock, Euphoric and The Equator. Derby fourth Deira Mile and the classy King's Gambit are also among the eight who remain in contention for the Group 2.

An exciting clash between two leading Classic hopefuls for next year also looks set to take place, with the O'Brien-trained The Lion In Winter and Godolphin's Ruling Court among 20 horses in contention for the Group 3 Acomb Stakes.

Juddmonte International confirmations

Alflaila Owen Burrows

Owen Burrows Continuous Aidan O'Brien

Aidan O'Brien Docklands Harry Eustace

Harry Eustace Durezza Tomohito Ozeki

Tomohito Ozeki Hans Andersen Aidan O'Brien

Aidan O'Brien Israr John and Thady Gosden

John and Thady Gosden Maljoom William Haggas

William Haggas Royal Rhyme Karl Burke

Karl Burke White Birch John Joseph Murphy

John Joseph Murphy Zarakem Jerome Reynier

Jerome Reynier Bluestocking Ralph Beckett​​​​

Ralph Beckett​​​​ Ambiente Friendly James Fanshawe

James Fanshawe Calandagan Francis Graffard

Francis Graffard City Of Troy Aidan O'Brien

Aidan O'Brien Ghostwriter Clive Cox

Clive Cox Los Angeles Aidan O'Brien

